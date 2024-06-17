On June 17, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming Father's Day image and post for her husband Virat Kohli who is also a father of their two children. The post featured a picture of colorful footprints and a note to go with it. The couple are parents to their two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. Anushka shared the special moment with her fans via the medium of Instagram.

How Can One Person Be Good At So Many Things?

When sharing the post with her fans, Anushka Sharma wrote,"How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling. We love you @virat.kohli." The star Indian batter responded to the post with a heart emoji. Virat Kohli is currently with the Indian team in the United States due to the ongoing T20 World Cup. The couple had their second child, a baby boy whom they named Akaay Kohli earlier this year in March. Virat Kohli had remained unavailable to the Indian team during this period as he stayed back to support his wife Anushka and chose to miss the test series against England.