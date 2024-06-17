Virat Kohli Reacts As Anushka Sharma Shares Heartwarming Father's Day Post
Bollywood actress and wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma recently took to social media to post a heartwarming message for father's day. See how Virat Kohli responded.
On June 17, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming Father's Day image and post for her husband Virat Kohli who is also a father of their two children. The post featured a picture of colorful footprints and a note to go with it. The couple are parents to their two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. Anushka shared the special moment with her fans via the medium of Instagram.
How Can One Person Be Good At So Many Things?
When sharing the post with her fans, Anushka Sharma wrote,"How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling. We love you @virat.kohli." The star Indian batter responded to the post with a heart emoji. Virat Kohli is currently with the Indian team in the United States due to the ongoing T20 World Cup. The couple had their second child, a baby boy whom they named Akaay Kohli earlier this year in March. Virat Kohli had remained unavailable to the Indian team during this period as he stayed back to support his wife Anushka and chose to miss the test series against England.
Kohli's Return To Action
Virat Kohli returned to action soon after the birth of his son in the IPL. He ended that tournament as the highest run scorer by far. During the IPL, Anushka Sharma also made her first public appearance since the birth of their son. She was seen supporting Virat Kohli and The Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the stands. Anushka also joined the Indian team in the United States to support them in their quest to win the T20 World Cup. It has been a slow tournament for the star batter so far as he has not managed to cross double figure runs in the three group stage matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Fans will be hoping to see a strong comeback from the star as India are all set to play in the Super 8 stage of the tournament after winning all of their group stage matches.
