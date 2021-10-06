Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Streaming: RCB vs SRH When and where to watch, TV timings and other details

Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a top two finish in the league stage when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6). Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Delhi Capitals are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings. A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group game against Delhi Capitals on Friday (October 8).

If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. After suffering two defeats – against Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK at the start of the second leg, RCB bounced back in style, registering a hat-trick of wins to seal their place in the play-offs.

And the Virat Kohli-led side would look to keep the juggernaut rolling in the competition. Even though he is yet to make a big score post the tournament’s resumption, Virat Kohli looked good during his stays in the middle and so did the skipper's young opening partner Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a 40 in their last match.

But star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been phenomenal for RCB in the second phase, scoring his third straight half-century in the last game. Maxwell hit a 33-ball 57 to guide RCB to 164 for 7, a target which they defended confortably in the end.

The spin unit is being spearheaded by Yuzvendra Chahal, who has overcome his past struggles with some very impressive spells this season.

SRH, on the other hand, had a poor outing this season and are already out of the competition, languising at the bottom of the eight-team standings with just two wins out of 12 games. SRH have registered just one win – over Rajasthan Royals – out of five game so far in the second leg.

SRH had dropped their 2016 IPL-winning skipper David Warner after axing him from captaincy but that didn’t change the fate of the team as Williamson has not been able to revive the fortunes of the side.

Young Kashmiri cricketer Umran Malik impressed with his pace on his IPL debut in their last game against KKR but needs more game time to polish his skills.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Urman Malik, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.