Virat Kohli snaps MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record with Pink Ball Test win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap as he broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of six consecutive Test victories as a captain following a crushing win over Bangladesh in their first-ever pink ball match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Umesh Yadav bagged a five-wicket haul while Ishant Sharma well-supported him with four wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for 195 in their second innings to secure a massive win by an innings and 46 runs on the third day of their first-ever Day-Night Test.

It was India's seventh straight Test win under the captaincy of Kohli since winning the match against West Indies in Antigua this August. As a result, the 31-year-old has snapped wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni's record of six-Test winning streak as skipper which he achieved between February, 2019 and November, 2019.

By winning the Pink Ball Test, swashbuckling batsman Kohli has also taken his innings win to record-extending 11. This means, he has also surpassed Dhoni's record of nine Test victories by innings.

Overall, Kohli has also broken former Australian skipper Allan Border's tally of 32 Test wins to stand at the fifth spot on the list of captains with most victories in their account in the longest format of the game. Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith tops the list with 53 wins from 109 matches.

The triumph was also India's record-extending 12th victory at home and as a result, the host also became the first side to complete four successive innings wins in Test cricket.

Resuming at an overnight score of 152/6 (32.1 overs), Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (74) continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers and kept the hosts series sweep celebrations on ice.

However, Umesh Yadav removed the remaining batsmen in the morning session to wrap up Bangladesh's second innings and help India secure massive win. He eventually finished the innings with the brilliant figures of five for 53 while Ishant Sharma ended with four wickets conceding 56 runs.

Earlier, Kohli (136) not only smashed his 27th Test century but also stitched a crucial 99-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (51) and 94-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (55) as India declared their first innings at 347 for nine in reply to Bangladesh's lowly score of 106.

En route to his ton, Kohli also became the first batsman from the country to smash a century in the day-night Test.