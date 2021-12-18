हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

Virat Kohli vs BCCI: ‘World stands with Kohli’ trends on Twitter amid white-ball captaincy row

The whole situation has made the fans upset and they are backing Kohli which is visible on Twitter as ‘#worldstandswithkohli’ is trending on the micro-blogging website.

Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Team India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli pulled out all the punches while taking on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over his sacking as the captain of the ODI team. Kohli recently revealed in an explosive press conference that he was informed only 1.5 hours before the selection committee meeting that he was being relieved as the captain of the Indian ODI team to be replaced by Rohit Sharma.

The former captain also revealed that claims made by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also wrong as the board had no clear communication with Kohli. Moreover, Virat also dismissed BCCI’s claim that it tried to persuade him against giving up T20 leadership.

But, if the BCCI’s version is to be believed, one of the bigwigs claimed that no less than nine people were involved when Kohli was asked if it's a wise decision to quit T20 captaincy. “The nine people include five selectors – Chetan Sharma, Abbey Kuruvilla, Sunil Joshi, Debasish Mohanty and Harvinder Singh, president Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, skipper Kohli and captain-in waiting Rohit Sharma,” the veteran, who is aware of developments, said.

However, what has come across is a lack of communication between the captain and the board where there is no clarity on what exactly transpired. Also, a one-line statement about Rohit’s elevation as the white-ball captain without a mention of Kohli definitely lacked grace.

Meanwhile, the whole situation has made the fans upset and they are backing Kohli which is visible on Twitter as ‘#worldstandswithkohli’ is trending on the micro-blogging website.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, BCCI President Ganguly on Friday refused to speak on white-ball captaincy row following remarks of Kohli on his earlier comments.

"Let's not take this further, I have nothing to say," Sourav Ganguly told reporters here.

Asked if there would be any action taken against Virat Kohli after the South Africa tour, Ganguly said, "I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it."

