Virat Kohli was 'unhappy with Anil Kumble for not standing up for players'

Former BCCI administrator Ratnakar Shetty has made some big revelations in his new book On Board: Test.Trial.Triumph: My years in BCCI. One of the revelations is what all happened between former Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

Anil Kumble had resigned even before his term came to an end after his relationship with captain Kohli had become 'untenable'.

Speaking about the same in his latest book, Shettty has written, "It was obvious that some people did not want Anil to continue as coach. The captain and coach did not appear to be on the same wavelength and it seemed that the captain had the upper hand. I learnt later about a meeting that took place in London before the final of the Champions Trophy, which we lost to Pakistan. This meeting was attended by Virat, Anil, Johri, Amitabh Choudhary and Dr Sridhar. Apparently, Virat was not happy with Anil ‘for not standing up for the players and creating a tense atmosphere in the dressing room’, among other things."

Shetty has mentioned that how he got a shocker when Virender Sehwag had told him that he was applying for the head coach job of the Indian men's cricket team when Anil was still doing a good job.

"....I flew to Hyderabad a few days later for the IPL final. The game was preceded by a meeting of the CoA. Anil and Virat Kohli, who by then had become the all-format captain, were to make a presentation on the way forward for Indian cricket, at this meeting. Both Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji (Committee of Administrators) were attending. Anil was present physically, while Virat was to participate virtually.

Rai then asked me what process had been followed by the Board to appoint a coach for the national team in 2016.

What happened next was shocking. Rai said in front of the entire gathering, Anil included, that the same process would have to be repeated soon! Anil was stunned and so was I.

I remembered my conversation with Viru in May and told Anil about it. Surely, Dr Sridhar would not have told Viru to apply of his own volition."