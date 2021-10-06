Virat Kohli's RCB 'confident to deliver' as IPL 2021 reach business end

Royal Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed a great campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League, having already qualified for the play-offs. Despite the qualification their skipper Virat Kohli is not letting loose, especially with the tournament reaching its business end.

Ahead of their clash against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli reflected on the team's recent performance since the resumption of the league and shared the objective as the tournament proceeds.

"We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure," said Kohli, who won the toss and elected to field first.

Talking about his decision to field, the RCB captain added: "We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half."

RCB after playing SRH will next lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in their final league match. Having reached the play-offs the team will look to make it count this time around and lift their first IPL trophy, which also will be Kohli's final season as RCB captain.

IPL 2021 RCB vs SRH PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal