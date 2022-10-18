NewsCricket
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma dons Team India jersey in Kolkata, check PICS here

In the pictures, Anushka, who will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is sporting shoulder length hair dressed in a cricket jersey and white sport shoes

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma dons Team India jersey in Kolkata, check PICS here

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma was seen donning the Team India jersey in Kolkata's Eden Garden for her upcoming movie, in which she will be playing the role of Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami. The movie named 'Chakda Xpress' is about Jhulan Goswami's life. In the pictures, Anushka, who will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is sporting shoulder length hair dressed in a cricket jersey and white sport shoes.

Jhulan Goswami succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women`s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan Goswami holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. 'Chakda Xpress', directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years.

Checkout the pictures here...

'Chakda Xpress' will be shot in India and the UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

Notably, Anushka is the wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who's currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. Recently, Former India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed catch in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up match against Australia on Monday. The catch was as great as it gets. It was a pressure moment and if Virat had dropped that ball it would have landed outside the rope, resulting in India's defeat. However, Virat held on to a miraculous catch and India won the match. Virat's wife and famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reacted to the incident with a dedicated Instagram story on it. While sharing the ICC's video Anushka wrote on her Insta story, "Beauty", with clapping and heart emoji. (With IANS inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people