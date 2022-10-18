Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma dons Team India jersey in Kolkata, check PICS here

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma was seen donning the Team India jersey in Kolkata's Eden Garden for her upcoming movie, in which she will be playing the role of Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami. The movie named 'Chakda Xpress' is about Jhulan Goswami's life. In the pictures, Anushka, who will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is sporting shoulder length hair dressed in a cricket jersey and white sport shoes.

Jhulan Goswami succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women`s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan Goswami holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. 'Chakda Xpress', directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years.

'Chakda Xpress' will be shot in India and the UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

Notably, Anushka is the wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who's currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. Recently, Former India captain Virat Kohli took a stunning one-handed catch in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up match against Australia on Monday. The catch was as great as it gets. It was a pressure moment and if Virat had dropped that ball it would have landed outside the rope, resulting in India's defeat. However, Virat held on to a miraculous catch and India won the match. Virat's wife and famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reacted to the incident with a dedicated Instagram story on it. While sharing the ICC's video Anushka wrote on her Insta story, "Beauty", with clapping and heart emoji. (With IANS inputs)