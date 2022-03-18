हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Virender Sehwag ko mai ek din bahaut maarunga: Here's why Shoaib Akhtar wants to slap Viru

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar have been champion players for their countries. 

(Source: Twitter)

While batting maestro from India was known for his attacking game, Akhtar was famous for bowling fast and is among Pakistan's greatest fast bowlers. 

Fortunately, despite the political tensions between India and Pakistan, two have played in many games against each other and cricket fans have witnessed many contests between the two cricketers, who gave it all when they played. 

Off the field, they are lovely friends as well. And like it happens between two friends on regular basis, Sehwag and Akhtar keep taking digs and potshots at each other. 

Once Akhtar made fun of Sehwag's baldness and then at other time, when Akhtar posted a photo in a suit and wearing a shade, Viru called him a waiter. 

Take a look at it here:

In a YouTube conversation between Akhtar and Tanmay Bhat in which some stand-up comedians also participated, this same moment on twitter came up and everyone had a huge laugh. At the end of the laugh, Akhtar said, "Isko toh mai maarunga bahaut ek din (I will slap him one day very hard). 

Of course, this was another insult from Akhtar to Sehwag and a friendly one.

Sehwag is known for making such funny comments onc cricketers and other personalities but the most fun he has is while taking digs at old friend Akhtar. 

