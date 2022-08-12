Wait, what? Cheteshwar Pujara slams 22 runs in an over for Sussex - WATCH

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who is known for his slow batting and low strike rate, slammed 22 runs in an over to almost take his side Sussex to a brilliant win over Warwickshire in Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Taking his good red-ball form to white-ball, Pujara struck a brilliant 107 off just 79, that included 7 fours and 2 sixes. Sussex were chasing 311 to win the match but fell short by 4 runs in the end as Pujara was dismissed 49th over of the innings. Pujara was upset that he could not finish the game despite scoring a brilliant 100 that came at a strike rate of 135.44. He went past the 100 in the 47th over of the innings but it was the 45th over that he and his fans will remember for a long time.

It was, in this over, that he slammed 22 runs. Bowled by Liam Norwell, Pujara hit him for 4, 2, 4, 2, 6, 4 to keep Sussex in front in the chase. One of the unbelievable shots from Pujara was the paddle scoop he played against the right-arm pacer. That really made everyone on the social media website Twitter to stand up and notice.

Watch as Pujara hits 22 runs in an over.

4 2 4 2 6 4



TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. _ pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

What makes this quickfire hundreds special is that fact that Pujara is seen as someone who takes his own time to settle in and has been criticised in the past for his 'slow' innings and low strike rates. However, Pujara still maintains that he can play the limited-overs cricket despite having played just 5 ODIs for India having scored 51 runs in total. Not to forget, Pujara has played in 30 IPL games as well, scoring 390 runs with a strike rate of 99.74. After a few seasons, Pujara never came on the auction pool table. When he was picked at IPL auction in 2021 by Chennai Super Kings, a round of applause was heard as all franchises clapped together to welcome his back to the league. He has surely made heads turn with his brilliant hundred for Sussex this time.