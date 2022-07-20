India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form in the ongoing County Championship with third double hundred for Sussex in the match vs Middlesex on Wednesday (July 20). Not to forget, Pujara is leading the side in this match. He started Day 2 on overnight score of 115 and added 116 more runs on Day to reach his third double ton this season. His knock included 12 fours and 3 sixes while he spent 533 minutes on the pitch. This is also his fourth 150-plus score for Sussex this seasonf from 10 innings. He was the last wicket to fall for Sussex but by then they had notched up good total of 523 runs.

The Indian Test No 3, who had made a comeback to the national side after some solid performances for Sussex, earlier scored 203 (334b) versus Durham and 201 not out (387b) against Derbyshire.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 3rd double century of this season for Sussex _



Pujara has not accumulated 997 runs, including five centuries from 10 innings. His now averages an astonishing 124.62 in the 2022 County Championship.

The gritty batter, after his double ton, has become the first Indian cricketer to score a double ton at the hallowed Lord's, and only te first Sussex player after 118 years to score three double centuries in a single season.

Pujara was made interim captain of Sussex following Tom Haines' injury. The India Test mainstay slammed his fifth century from seven county games this season.

Pujara had made a comeback to the Indian team on the back of good performances in the County season. He was picked for the fifth and last Test vs England at The Edgbaston. He failed in the first innings of the Test, scoring just 13 but in the second innings, he showed great fight with a knock of 66. India however eded up losing that Test match but drew the five-match series 2-2.