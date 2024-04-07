WATCH: 4,6,6,6,4,6; Romario Shepherd Runs Havoc On Anrich Nortje During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match

Mumbai Indians are back in form and their new signing Romario Shepherd was in no-mercy mode against Anrich Nortje at the Wankhede Stadium during the MI vs DC clash. In the last over of the first innings, Shepherd smashed 32 runs in a single over helping Mumbai Indians post a massive total of 234 runs. It looked like MI finally got the replacement of their former batter Kieron Pollard who was a powerhouse when it came to batting in the death overs. Mumbai also posted their highest total at the Wankhede on Sunday (April 7).

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

It is a crucial match for MI, who are winless after three matches under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. They are at the bottom of the points table. DC is also struggling, having won just one out of four matches, they are in the ninth place.

Rishabh said at the toss, "We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, but you can chase any target here in Wankhede. We'll have to stick together as a team. I am happy to be back, a pleasure to be on the field in each and every game. Bowling is one department where we have been on and off, but it is hard for them in T20s. Just two changes for us."

Hardik also said at the toss, "We would have bowled first as well, but batting first is also not a problem, this wicket does look a bit drier. The ball might not come on nicely unlike in a night game. But there will be less swing and it should be good to bat. We do not want to put pressure onto us, but one win will give us a lot of confidence. Almost 18,000 young people are supporting us today, we're here to represent them and want them to go back home with a smile. Three changes for us - Surya is back, and he replaces Naman (Dhir). Romario (Shepherd) replaces Mapakha and (Mohammed) Nabi is in, he replaces (Dewald) Brevis."