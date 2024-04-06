DC: 22-1 (3.3) | IPL 2024 Live Score MI vs DC: Poor And Slow Start For DC

In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians set a challenging total of 234 for the loss of 5 wickets in their innings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 49 runs off 27 balls, followed by Ishan Kishan's 42 off 23 balls. Hardik Pandya contributed 39 runs off 33 balls, while Tilak Varma and Tim David chipped in with 6 runs off 5 balls and an unbeaten 45 off 21 balls respectively. Romario Shepherd provided a late flourish with an explosive 39 not out off just 10 balls. Despite a strong start, Mumbai Indians lost wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals, each picking up 2 wickets. With a total of 234 runs on the board, Mumbai Indians set a formidable target for Delhi Capitals to chase.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 MI vs DC Match Here.