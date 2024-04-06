DC: 22-1 (3.3) | IPL 2024 Live Score MI vs DC: Poor And Slow Start For DC
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (MI vs DC) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Romario Shepherd And Hardik Pandya Helped Mumbai Indians Reach Huge Total In 1st Innings.
In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians set a challenging total of 234 for the loss of 5 wickets in their innings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 49 runs off 27 balls, followed by Ishan Kishan's 42 off 23 balls. Hardik Pandya contributed 39 runs off 33 balls, while Tilak Varma and Tim David chipped in with 6 runs off 5 balls and an unbeaten 45 off 21 balls respectively. Romario Shepherd provided a late flourish with an explosive 39 not out off just 10 balls. Despite a strong start, Mumbai Indians lost wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals, each picking up 2 wickets. With a total of 234 runs on the board, Mumbai Indians set a formidable target for Delhi Capitals to chase.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 MI vs DC Match Here.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: DC Need Quick Start
Prithvi Shaw starts the innings aggressively with a six off the first ball by Gerald Coetzee, followed by two dot balls and a risky single with a direct-hit chance, while Jasprit Bumrah keeps him quiet with tight bowling, ending the over with a dot ball to short third man.
DC 11/0 (2) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 12.44
Delhi Capitals need 224 runs
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Most Expensive Six Of IPL 2024
Romario Shepherd delivers an explosive over, smashing 32 runs off Anrich Nortje's bowling, with four consecutive sixes and a boundary, turning the game around for Mumbai Indians, leaving Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and even Sachin Tendulkar applauding in amazement.
LIVE Score
MI 234/5 (20) CRR: 11.7
Innings Break
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's Sluggish Innings Comes To An End
Hardik Pandya departs for 39 runs off 33 balls, caught by (sub)Fraser-McGurk at deep backward square leg off Nortje's delivery, as his strike rate remains underwhelming despite managing 3 fours and 1 six.
MI 181/5 (17.5) CRR: 10.15
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Eyes On Hardik Pandya
Ishant Sharma concedes 7 runs off his over as Hardik Pandya and Tim David struggle for timing, with Pandya managing to score 5 runs off 4 balls and David contributing with 2 runs off 2 balls, while Jhye Richardson is off the field due to apparent struggle in the hot and humid conditions.
LIVE Score
MI 138/4 (15) CRR: 9.2
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Khaleel Ahmed Strikes
Khaleel Ahmed dismisses Tilak Varma for 6 runs as Varma's attempted cut shot finds the fielder at backward point, Axar, who takes a comfortable catch, adding to Mumbai Indians' loss of wickets despite their quick scoring rate.
LIVE Score
MI 121/4 (12.4) CRR: 9.55
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: MI Need Partnership
J. Richardson bowls a mix of fuller and shorter deliveries, with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma managing singles and boundaries through drives, cuts, and carves.
MI 120/3 (12) CRR: 10
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: DC Bounce Back With 3 Quick Wickets
Axar Patel takes a stunning caught and bowled as Ishan Kishan's powerful pull shot is snatched by Axar's left hand, ending Kishan's innings at 42 runs off 23 balls, with Mumbai Indians losing a key wicket.
LIVE Score
MI 111/3 (10.2) CRR: 10.74
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Lucky Pandya
Hardik Pandya survives a close call as he squirts a thick edge to backward point, attempts a risky single, and narrowly avoids getting run out with a direct hit at the striker's end.
MI 92/2 (9) CRR: 10.22
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: SKY Out For Duck
Suryakumar Yadav departs for a two-ball duck, caught by (sub)Fraser-McGurk off Nortje's pitched-up delivery, leaving Wankhede silenced and Mumbai Indians losing two wickets in quick succession.
MI 81/2 (7.4) CRR: 10.8
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Departs
Axar Patel dismisses Rohit Sharma for 49 runs, just shy of his fifty, with a flatter delivery skidding through as Rohit misses his shot and loses his off-stump.
MI 80/1 (7) CRR: 11.43
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: MI Dominate DC
Axar Patel concedes 14 runs off the over as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan expertly manipulate the spin, scoring singles and boundaries through flicks, sweeps, and nudges.
MI 61/0 (5.1) CRR: 11.81
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Ishan Take On Khaleel
Khaleel Ahmed concedes 12 runs off the over as Ishan Kishan aggressively hits a four, two twos, and a couple, showcasing a mix of drives, pulls, and flicks.
MI 33/0 (3) CRR: 11
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: MI Need Good Start
Khaleel Ahmed opens the attack with a mix of fuller deliveries outside off, inducing drives and slices, with Rohit and Ishan Kishan managing singles and boundaries.
MI 21/0 (1.3) CRR: 14
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Hardik Pandya - We would have bowled first as well, but batting first is also not a problem, this wicket does look a bit drier. The ball might not come on nicely unlike in a night game. But there will be less swing and it should be good to bat. We don't want to put pressure onto us, but one win will give us a lot of confidence. Almost 18,000 young people are supporting us today, we're here to represent them and want them to go back home with a smile. Three changes for us - Surya is back, he replaces Naman. Romario replaces Mapakha and Nabi is in, he replaces Brevis.
Rishabh Pant - We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, but you can chase any target here in Wankhede. We'll have to stick together as a team. I'm happy to be back, pleasure to be on the field in each and every game. Bowling is one department where we've been on and off, but it's hard for them in T20s. Just two changes for us.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to field first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Pitch Analysis: Factors to Consider
The Wankhede pitch offers challenges for batsmen, with seam movement and variable bounce. Teams will need to adapt their strategies to the pitch conditions to optimize their chances of success.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Statistical Insights; Impactful Numbers
Mumbai Indians have a significantly higher win percentage with Suryakumar Yadav in the side. Rohit Sharma's struggles against Axar Patel highlight a potential weakness for Mumbai to address.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Madhwal and Ahmed: Players to Watch
Akash Madhwal's impressive performance in the previous match makes him a player to watch for Mumbai Indians.
Khaleel Ahmed's left-arm pace poses a threat to Mumbai's batting lineup and could swing the game in Delhi's favour.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav's Potential Return: Boost for Delhi
Delhi Capitals could welcome back Kuldeep Yadav after his absence due to injury. Yadav's inclusion would provide additional depth to Delhi's bowling attack and bolster their chances of success.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Bumrah vs. Pant: A Battle of Titans
Jasprit Bumrah's clash with Rishabh Pant promises to be a highlight of the match. Bumrah has a history of dismissing Pant and will look to maintain his dominance over the dangerous batsman.
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Pant's Form: A Threat to Mumbai's Bowlers
Rishabh Pant's recent form has been impressive, with back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament. Mumbai Indians will need to strategize
MI vs DC LIVE IPL 2024: Impact Player Strategy: Key Decisions for Mumbai
Mumbai Indians face decisions regarding the utilization of impact players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis. The team must make strategic choices to maximize the impact of their key players and turn the tide in their favour.
Mumbai Vs Delhi LIVE: Is Kuldeep Yadav Fit To Play Today?
Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the best match-winners for DC. But he is unlikely to play today. He is yet to clear the fitness test. His inclusion is subject to fitness test.
LIVE Score MI vs DC: When Does The Match Start?
The Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals clash in IPL 2024 starts at 3.30 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place at 3 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
MI vs DC LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The MI vs DC clash in IPL 2024 is available on internet for free of cost. It can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and its website. The TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network. You can follow live score and updates on our blog here.
Mumbai Vs Delhi LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
Big match and star players are in action today. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, David Warner and so many other players in action today in IPL.
MI vs DC LIVE Updates: Is Suryakumar Yadav Playing Today?
Suryakumar Yadav has missed all 3 games of MI so far. But do not feel sad anymore MI fans as your match-winner is likely to be back for the match against DC. Surya is fit and available for the game vs DC. He should ideally replace Naman Dhir in the lineup.
MI vs DC LIVE Updates IPL 2024: Check Head To Head Record
MI have won 18 times against DC while the Pant-led side has won in 15 matches againsr Mumbai in the IPL history. But in recent years, MI hold an edge over DC. Since 2020, MI lead DC 6-3 in head to head.
MI vs DC LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
MI Probable XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Ishan Kishan (wk), Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Suryakumar Yadav. Substitute: Naman Dhir.
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Jake Fraser McGurk. Substitute: Abhishek Porel
LIVE IPL 2024: Both Team Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs DC
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match no.20 which will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.