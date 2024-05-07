WATCH: Carnage From Jake Fraser-McGurk, Smashes Avesh Khan For 4,4,4,6,4,6 During DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match

In the latest IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on May 7th, Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals delivered a smashing performance. He hammered Avesh Khan of Rajasthan Royals for an impressive 28 runs in a single over. Fraser-McGurk's onslaught included four boundaries and two sixes, showcasing his exceptional batting prowess. Notably, he achieved his fifty in just 19 balls, further highlighting his dominance in the match. This remarkable feat of scoring 28 runs equals the highest by an opener in an over in this season of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals (DC) young batting sensation Jake Fraser McGurk continued his scorching run of form at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the first-ever player to have three half-centuries in 20 balls or less in the history of the competition.

Fraser McGurk accomplished this feat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Australian enthralled the audiences with his big hits once again, scoring 50 in 20 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 250.00.

Before this, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stars Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul, Mumbai Indians (MI) batters Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head had two fifties each in 20 balls or less.

In this season itself, McGurk has smashed these quickfire 50s, with two of them coming in just 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which is the fastest half-century in the history of the franchise.

In this season, McGurk has scored 309 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 235.87, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84. He has smashed 30 fours and 26 sixes this season.

Within the powerplay itself, McGurk has smashed 245 runs in just 96 balls at an average of 61.2 and a strike rate of 255.20, with 29 fours and 19 sixes. Also, McGurk is the only DC batter to have scored a half-century within the powerplay in six overs, doing it twice, against SRH and MI. Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. (With ANI inputs)