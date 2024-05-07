RR:67-2(6), DC Vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Departs, RR 2 Down
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (DC vs RR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC host Sanju Samson's RR.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Monday (April 7). RR were thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match and DC faced defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals are almost through to the playoffs and Delhi Capitals have to win all their remaining games to keep their hopes alive for the qualification.
DC started with four losses in their initial five games before bouncing back with four wins in their subsequent five matches. Meanwhile, the Royals enjoyed a dominant spell at the top, securing victory in eight out of their ten games, marked by two separate streaks of four consecutive wins. However, both teams are currently facing setbacks after recent defeats.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone
Jos Buttler out bowled by Axar Patel as RR lose their second wicket in the powerplay. DC have something positive to look at in the end of the six overs.
RR: 67/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone
Yashasvi Jaiswal departs early as DC get the perfect start. Sanju Samson comes into the middle to join Jos Buttler. Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma with the new ball for DC.
RR: 17/1 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: DC Post 221
Delhi Capitals have posted 221 runs with the loss of eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RR have a big total to chase tonight to secure their top spot once again on the points.
DC: 221/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: DC On Top
Delhi Capitals on top with Tristan Stubbs and Galbadin Naib in the middle smoking RR bowlers for fun. Chahal finished with a wicket and 48 runs.
DC: 189/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone!
Rishabh Pant 15 (13) caught by Trent Boult bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. DC have gone five down now as their skipper walks back to the pavilion.
DC: 163/5 (15.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Porel hits fifty
Abhishek Porel hits fifty, he is batting on 65 off 35 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. Ashwin and Boult into the attack for RR at the moment.
DC: 143/3 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Gone!
First Jake Fraser-McGurk and then Axar Patel with Shai Hope walks back to the pavilion. DC have lost three wickets and Rishabh Pant comes in to bat now to join Abhishek Porel.
DC: 115/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Fifty For Jake
Jake Fraser-McGurk hits fifty in 19 balls and DC are on a roll in Delhi. RR in sorts of trouble at the moment as the young Aussie batter gets going.
DC: 60/0 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: DC On Top
Delhi Capitals have begin this contest on the rise with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel. 16 runs from the first two overs for DC.
DC: 26/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Toss Report
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Toss Coming Up
The toss for DC vs RR IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will walk out for toss at 7 PM (IST) to flip the toss coin.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Must win for DC
Delhi Capitals cannot lose this contest if they want to stay in the race for qualifications which is already heating up since a couple of days between CSK, SRH, LSG and more.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Samson Key For Rajasthan
Sanju Samson is key for Rajasthan Royals as he has been sensational with the bat this season and he also got selected for the T20 World Cup following his good performance.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR: Pant Key For DC
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will be key for his team in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals tonight. DC need to win remaining matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs RR Match Updates
The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. We will take you through all the key updates from the fixture.