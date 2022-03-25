हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
David Warner celebration

WATCH: David Warner hilariously mimics Pakistan's Hasan Ali's celebration when he gets out, fans can't keep calm

WATCH: David Warner does the Hasan Ali celebration infront of him.

WATCH: David Warner hilariously mimics Pakistan's Hasan Ali's celebration when he gets out, fans can't keep calm
David Warner celebrates like Hasan Ali (Source: Twitter)

Australia secured their first Test match (away) victory after more than six years in the ongoing Benaud-Qadir Trophy against Pakistan. They have also won their first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years.

Australia captain Pat Cummins declared in the 2nd innings to guide his side for a 115 runs victory. Off-spinner Nathon Lyon who took a five-wicket haul helped Australia bowl Pakistan out for 235 runs on Friday (March 25).

WATCH- David Warner does the Hasan Ali celebration on his dismissal

Pakistan's Hasan Ali, who often celebrates with his trademark 'explosion' celebration when he gets a wicket, witnessed a similar treatment by Australia's David Warner.

Hasan got out for 13 while attempting a slog sweep off Australia's Nathan Lyon ball. The ball touched his helmet and hit the stumps, nicking his gloves.

After the wicket, David Warner, who was fielding at the silly point, copied Hasan Ali's trademark celebration right in front of the Pakistan player.

Australia and Pakistan Test Squad 2022

PAK Squads: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

AUS Squads: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

