Watch: Dipendra Singh Airee Smash Fastest Fifty In T20Is During Nepal vs Mongolia Asian Games 2023 Match

Asian Games 2023: Nepal cricket team batter Dipendra Singh Airee scripted history as he broke the record for fastest fifty in T20I cricket previously held by India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj scored a fifty in just 12 balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup for India against England in Durban on September 19. Airee who came in to bat for Nepal at number 5, smashed 8 maximums to score the fifty in just 9 balls. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 10 balls helping Nepal post 314 runs on the board against Mongolia.

Watch the video of his innings here:

Dipendra Singh Airee's fastest ever fifty in T20i history:



6,6,6,6,6,2,6,6,6.



A memorable day for Nepal cricketpic.twitter.com/ih9cvYehCi Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2023

Nepal's men's cricket team made history at the ongoing Asian Games cricket tournament in Hangzhou, China as they smashed the highest-ever total in T20I cricket history, the fastest fifty and fastest century by a player in format's history on Wednesday during this match. (Asian Games 2023: Nepal Shatters Multiple T20I Records Against Mongolia, Dipendra Singh Airee Scores Fastest 50 And Kushal Malla Hammers Fastest Century)

In the match, Nepal smashed 314/3 in their 20 overs. It is the highest-ever total in T20Is, overtaking Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland in 2019.

Another Record For Nepal

After being put to bat first by Mongolia, Nepal batter Kushal Malla smashed an unbeaten 137 off 50 balls. He completed his century in just 34 balls which is also a record for the fastest hundred in T20I cricket.

They also smashed a total of 26 sixes in their innings, the highest by a team in the format's history in a single inning. They went past Afghanistan's record of 22 sixes that helped them make 278/3 back in 2019. But two of the most interesting records are them smashing the fastest fifty and century in T20I cricket.

Malla and captain Rohit Paudel stitched up a partnership of 193 runs for the third wicket. Paudel lost his wicket in the 19th over after which Airee took over and ran havoc on the helpless Mongolia bowling attack.