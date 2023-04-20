WATCH: Jos Buttler Hammers 2nd Biggest Six Of IPL 2023, Fans Compare Him To MS Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler won the IPL 2022 Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer in the league but the England limited-overs captain is a big-hitter who can match most batters around the world. Buttler once again gave evidence of his brutal power, smashing the second biggest six of the ongoing IPL 2023 against Yudhvir Singh of Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Buttler teed off in the 5th over of the game after a sedate start chasing 155 to win against LSG. With Yudhvir straying down towards Buttler’s pads, the Englishman nonchalantly clipped the LSG pacer for a 112m six. It is the second-biggest six of the IPL 2023 after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hit a 115m six against Ravi Bishnoi of LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last week.

WATCH Jos Buttler hammer a 112m six against LSG HERE…

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube has the third-biggest six of the IPL 2023 to his name, hammering a 111m maximum against RCB and Dube also has the 4th biggest hit to his name – 102m six against LSG at the Chepauk. The fans compared Buttler’s monster hit to CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s blows over the years.

Meanwhile, coming back to the game, the Royals failed to capitalize on the fine start of 87 runs provided by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal and lost their first return game in Jaipur after nearly 4 years by 10 runs. Avesh Khan defended 19 runs in the final over as the Royals were restricted to 144 for 6 chasing 155 to win – the lowest total defended in IPL 2023 so far.

Sanju Samson believes it was a ‘chaseable’ total

Royal skipper Sanju Samson, who was run-out for just 2, felt that it was a ‘chaseable’ total with the batting firepower of his team. “We need to take the lessons and move on from here. With the batting line-up we have, that was a chaseable score. They bowled well, used the conditions well but I still believe it was a chaseable score. I was expecting something like this (the pitch), a bit of low bounce and I think we got something like that. We need to play smart cricket and we were going really well till about over 9-10. Then it was about getting one big over in the middle phase,” Samson said in the post-match presentation.

The Royals, though, remain on top of the IPL 2023 Points Table in spite of their second loss of the season – level on 8 points with KL Rahul’s LSG.