LIVE Updates | RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson vs KL Rahul

On Wednesday, the Lucknow Super Giants will face the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The KL Rahul-led LSG team has three wins and two losses so far, and they will be looking to get back to their winning ways against the table-toppers. Despite being a team with immense talent, LSG has missed a few opportunities in the middle overs, leading to their defeats. In their previous match against the Punjab Kings, LSG couldn't score enough runs in the middle overs, which resulted in them being 10-15 runs short in the end.

While LSG has several power hitters in their batting lineup, including Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis, they need to build partnerships and take scoring opportunities more effectively. Additionally, LSG needs to use their bowlers more wisely, such as bringing in Ravi Bishnoi earlier in the game. LSG will also face a tough challenge against the Rajasthan Royals, who have a formidable batting lineup with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson. Furthermore, RR has quality spinners such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who can make life difficult for the opposition.

