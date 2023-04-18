LIVE Updates | RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson vs KL Rahul
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RR aim to continue winning run.
On Wednesday, the Lucknow Super Giants will face the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The KL Rahul-led LSG team has three wins and two losses so far, and they will be looking to get back to their winning ways against the table-toppers. Despite being a team with immense talent, LSG has missed a few opportunities in the middle overs, leading to their defeats. In their previous match against the Punjab Kings, LSG couldn't score enough runs in the middle overs, which resulted in them being 10-15 runs short in the end.
While LSG has several power hitters in their batting lineup, including Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis, they need to build partnerships and take scoring opportunities more effectively. Additionally, LSG needs to use their bowlers more wisely, such as bringing in Ravi Bishnoi earlier in the game. LSG will also face a tough challenge against the Rajasthan Royals, who have a formidable batting lineup with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson. Furthermore, RR has quality spinners such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who can make life difficult for the opposition.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, SV Samson(C), DC Jurel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, A Zampa
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore