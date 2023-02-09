WATCH: Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami Wreck Havoc on Australia top-order on Day 1

Australian captain Pat Cummins won an important toss and elected to bat first against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). It was a nightmare start for the visitors as in-form opener Usman Khawaja and David Warner departed within the first three overs of the day for 1 each.

Khawaja was the first to depart, trapped in front off Mohammed Siraj’s first delivery in the Test match. Umpire initially turned down the appeal but skipper Rohit Sharma opted for DRS after discussion with debutant wicketkeeper KS Bharat. The DRS overturned the decision and Khawaja departed for 1 in the second over.

In the third over of the day, Shami sent Warner’s stumps cart-wheeling off the first ball of his second over as Australia slumped to 2/2 in third over.

WATCH Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami pick up the first two wickets of Australia innings here…

Star batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne did the repair works with a firm 74-run stand after Indian pacers Siraj and Shami rattled Australia with two quick scalps early into the first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. At the end of the first session, the score read 76/2 for Australia, with Smith (19 not out) and Labuschagne (47 not out) unbeaten at the crease.

Opting to bat first, Australia was off to a terrible start as the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami dismissed openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner for one run each. Khawaja was trapped lbw, while Shami sent Warner’s off-stump cartwheeling to reduce Australia to 2/2 in 2.1 overs.

Following this, Steve Smith and world number one ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne staged a fightback, braving raging Indian bowlers one ball at a time. Labuschagne looked extremely confident from ball one while Smith took some time to settle in.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 20/2 with Marnus Labuschagne (8 not out) and Steve Smith (6 not out) at the crease. India had an edge after two early wickets. The dynamic Aussie duo of Smith (10 not out) and Labuschagne (28 not out) started getting close towards developing a 50-run stand. Australia was 48/2 in 20 overs. Smith struck a four to bring up the fifty-run stand in 123 balls. The duo took Australia safely through the remainder of the first session.

(with ANI inputs)