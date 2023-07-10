WATCH: MS Dhoni In ‘New Look’ Gets Roaring Welcome In Chennai Ahead Of ‘LGM’ Trailer Launch With Wife Sakshi Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni broke the internet last week with a rare post on his Instagram account, sharing a video cutting a cake on his 42nd birthday with his dogs at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Now a couple days later, Dhoni once again sent the Chennai crowds in a frenzy as he landed at the airport with a new look ahead of launch ‘LGM’ movie, which is produced by MS Dhoni’s film production house – Dhoni Entertainment.

The official fan page of CSK’s renowned fan group ‘Whistle Podu Army’ shared the video of Dhoni receiving a blockbuster welcome at the Chennai airport on Sunday. Dhoni will be launching the trailed of ‘LGM’ along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni later on Monday.

Watch welcome received by MS Dhoni at Chennai airport on Sunday…

Thala Dhoni in Chennai for the Audio and Trailer launch of his first production Movie LGM _#MSDhoni #LGM pic.twitter.com/hzwwcOcfAN — WhistlePodu Army _ - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 9, 2023

Ramesh Tamilmani is the man who will be in the director’s chair for ‘LGM’ with Dhoni’s wife Sakshi herself helping in conceptualising the project. Earlier, talking about the feature film, Sakshi Dhoni had said, “We look forward to being here and doing more such meaningful stories. We are excited to start this fascinating journey today. I assure you that this fun-filled film will be one that the entire family can enjoy.”

This is the first time that Dhoni is returning to Chennai after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 match earlier this year. Dhoni had taken a lap around the MA Chidambaram Stadium after the match, assuming that this will probably be his final appearance in an IPL match in front of his beloved home crowd.

Dhoni went on to lead CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in May this year. The CSK skipper then underwent a knee surgery immediately after the IPL 2023 season got over.

On Friday last week, Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday and he has left the option open of returning for the IPL 2024 season to lead CSK. “If you circumstantially see, it’s the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire,” Dhoni said after the IPL 2023 post-match presentation.

“But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they’ve shown their love and emotion, it’s something I need to do for them,” he added.