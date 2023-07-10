trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633311
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

WATCH: MS Dhoni In ‘New Look’ Gets Roaring Welcome In Chennai Ahead Of ‘LGM’ Trailer Launch With Wife Sakshi Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni got a roaring welcome at the Chennai airport on his return to the city on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: MS Dhoni In ‘New Look’ Gets Roaring Welcome In Chennai Ahead Of ‘LGM’ Trailer Launch With Wife Sakshi Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni broke the internet last week with a rare post on his Instagram account, sharing a video cutting a cake on his 42nd birthday with his dogs at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Now a couple days later, Dhoni once again sent the Chennai crowds in a frenzy as he landed at the airport with a new look ahead of launch ‘LGM’ movie, which is produced by MS Dhoni’s film production house – Dhoni Entertainment.

The official fan page of CSK’s renowned fan group ‘Whistle Podu Army’ shared the video of Dhoni receiving a blockbuster welcome at the Chennai airport on Sunday. Dhoni will be launching the trailed of ‘LGM’ along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni later on Monday.

Watch welcome received by MS Dhoni at Chennai airport on Sunday…


cre Trending Stories

Ramesh Tamilmani is the man who will be in the director’s chair for ‘LGM’ with Dhoni’s wife Sakshi herself helping in conceptualising the project. Earlier, talking about the feature film, Sakshi Dhoni had said, “We look forward to being here and doing more such meaningful stories. We are excited to start this fascinating journey today. I assure you that this fun-filled film will be one that the entire family can enjoy.”

This is the first time that Dhoni is returning to Chennai after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 match earlier this year. Dhoni had taken a lap around the MA Chidambaram Stadium after the match, assuming that this will probably be his final appearance in an IPL match in front of his beloved home crowd.

Dhoni went on to lead CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in May this year. The CSK skipper then underwent a knee surgery immediately after the IPL 2023 season got over.

On Friday last week, Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday and he has left the option open of returning for the IPL 2024 season to lead CSK. “If you circumstantially see, it’s the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire,” Dhoni said after the IPL 2023 post-match presentation.

“But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they’ve shown their love and emotion, it’s something I need to do for them,” he added.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded