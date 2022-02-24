WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates in 'Pushpa' style after taking a wicket in 1st IND vs SL T20

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who made his comeback from injury in the 1st T20 versus Sri Lanka, celebrated in a unique style after taking wicket in the match.

Jadeja got rid of Dinesh Chandimal, getting him caught behind the stumps.

What followed was Jadeja's Puspha celebration.

The CSK player is a huge fan of the film and the actor Allu Arjun as well. He had recreated the same dialogue and scene a while back when the film had released in theatres and this time he recreated again on the cricket pitch.

India thrashed SL

On match front, India comfortably beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Batting first, IPL's costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 for six.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls as Sri Lankan bowlers, without world's premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were taken to cleaners by Indian batters.

Kishan had 10 fours and three sixes in his innings while Iyer hit five fours and two sixes.

In bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Venkatesh Iyer (2/36) got their share of wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11 in 3 overs) also bowled well.