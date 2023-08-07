WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Old Video With Lust Stories 2 Actress Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Stay Calm Tamannah Bhatia

Former India captain Virat Kohli has a close relationship with Bollywood. He is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and his agent Bunty Sajdeh has close relations with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Over the years, Kohli, who is one of the most-bankable sports stars when it comes to endorsements and television ads. Before his marriage to Anushka Sharma, Kohli was rumoured to be dating ‘Lust Stories 2’ actress Tamannah Bhatia.

In fact, Kohli and Tamannah Bhatia had appeared in a TV ad decades ago as well. The rumours of the couple dating had grown strong after this ad had come on air which featured Kohli flirting with Tamannah Bhatia.



The viral video which is nearly a decade old, Virat Kohli can be seen approaching Tamannaah Bhatia and asking for her number, striking up a conversation, and flirting with the actress.

WATCH Virat Kohli’s ad with Tamannah Bhatia HERE…

The video sparked a lot of social media reactions, and many netizens jokingly tagged Anushka Sharma in the video as well. Tamannah Bhatia had performed at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony on March 31 this year along with Rashmika Mandhana.

Tamannah Bhatia was asked before the opening ceremony about her favourite cricketers and she had mentioned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli.

“Performing on stage is something that I have enjoyed from start of my career. In addition to that, performing for IPL, which has been through so much after the COVID-19 is really very exhilarating. I will be performing with Arijit (Singh) and Rashmika (Mandhana) and I am really looking forward to it,” Tamannah Bhatia said before the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

“Movies and cricket are really close to us, kind of what we have been bought up with. Dhoni is everyone's favourite and I am no different, Virat also,” Tamannah said.

Kohli has been given a break from the five-match T20I series against West Indies as well as the three-match T20I series against Ireland this month. He will be next seen in action at the Asia Cup 2023 early next month with India set to take on Pakistan on September 2.