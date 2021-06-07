‘Water-babies’ Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya cool off in pool, see pic

Temperatures are on the rise with summers already hitting its peak in India, cooling off in the pool seems like the best solution. India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and so does his beautiful and gorgeous wife Natasa Stankovic.

Natasa Stankovic is already steaming up social media with her hot pics on Instagram ever since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now announced at the suspended IPL 2021 will now resume in the UAE in the month on September.

On Sunday (June 6), Natasa Stankovic posted a picture with Hardik and Agastya in which all three of them can be seen in a water tub, posing for a picture.

“Water babies,” Natasa captioned the pic along with a blue heart emoji and tagged the India all-rounder.

On Saturday, Hardik had shared a picture on his Instagram handle which attracted a ‘fiery’ reaction from his partner Natasa. Hardik was last seen in action during the 14th edition of the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Before the T20 tournament was postponed, Hardik had a torrid time with the bat, representing the defending champions Mumbai Indians. He played seven matches and only managed to score 52 runs. Due to his fitness issues and workload management, Hardik did not bowl a single over in the tournament.

A few days back, Natasa shared a picture of her after a workout session on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen flaunting her abs.

Hardik seems to be making most of the opportunity and his Instagram feed is full of video and pictures featuring Natasa and Agastya.