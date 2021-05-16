When Priyanka Chopra asked Virat Kohli about Sachin Tendulkar's legacy, but Abhishek Bachchan quipped with epic response - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the "God of Cricket" and current India star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on several occassion have admitted that the Master Blaster has been an inspiration for both. Not just Indian cricketers, but several foreigners have also been a huge fan of Sachin, who is also the leading run-scorer in the international arena.

A video of how Sachin insipred Kohli is going viral on the internet, which also features Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan.

In the video, which is from an event held to celebrate Sachin's 100th international tons, the Bollywood actress can be seen asking Kohli to shed some light on Tendulkar's part in his initial days as a cricketer as many compared him with the batting maestero.

“He is the reason I started playing cricket. Like me, I think most of the youngsters in India started playing cricket after watching Sachin. Today, it is a great honour to share the same dressing room with him. When I was young, my dream was only to meet him in real life and to get to know him personally is the best thing ever for him,” Kohli gracefully responds to the question.

Right after this moment, Junior Bachchan quips with a brilliant response, which perfectly reflects how high Sachin is regarded outside his field.

“I would like to second what Virat said that Sachin was the reason a lot of us started playing cricket and Sachin was also the reason we all very quickly realised that we can’t be Sachin, so we should stop playing cricket and attempt something a bit easier in a field where we are not going to be compared, like acting. I want to say from a son’s point of view, I know Arjun (Sachin’s son Arjun Tendulkar) very well, I play cricket with him. I hope I am around when Arjun plays his hundredth hundred because I am sure he is going to follow in his father’s footsteps.”