Who Is Man Behind Virat Kohli’s Rs 1,000 Crore Net Worth, He Is Rohit Sharma’s Relative Too

Former India captain Virat Kohli equaled Sir Donald Bradman’s record of 29 Test centuries on Friday, smashing a brilliant 121 against West Indies on Day 2 of 2nd Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Kohli is one of the richest cricketer’s in the world, with a reported net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore.

The man behind Kohli’s tremendous off-field success is the CEO and founder of Cornerstone Talent Management Company, Bunty Sajdeh. The man who has come to be known as a ‘super agent’ in the world of cricket signed Kohli when he was a relative nobody and yet to make his mark in international cricket.

Bunty Sajdeh founded Cornerstone back in 2008 and one of the first cricketers to sign up with his agency was Kohli, who had recently led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur. Within the next eight years, Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone had signed up Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay and Umesh Yadav.



cre Trending Stories

“We scout players when they’re young. It’s easy to look at Virat today and say he’s a rock star, but I spotted him back during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and signed him up before he became a regular for India,” Bunty Sajdeh had told Mint newspaper in an interview.

Who is Bunty Sajdeh?

Bunty is an alumni of Campion School in Mumbai and then went on to attend Bond University, Robina in Queensland, Australia and H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. The 25-year-old worked with the talent management division at Percept—an entertainment, media and communications company—before joining Globosport as the head of entertainment. His love for sports led him to set up Cornerstone in 2008.

Apart from Kohli, Cornerstone currently also represents ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu apart from recently retired tennis legend Sania Mirza, India and Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and India ‘A’ skipper Yash Dhull.

Virat Kohli reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1,040 crore. The brands that he endorses are Vivo, Myntra, Noise, Fire Boult, Too Yumm, Ubder, Tissot, MRF Tyres among others. Kohli take Rs 8.9 crore per paid Instagram post while his charge for a paid tweet is Rs 2.5 crore. All of these numbers are procured from StockGro.

Bunty Sajdeh has even joined hands with celebrated Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar and opened the Dharma Cornerstone Agency a couple of years back. Johar and Sajdeh set up Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) in December 2020, and have already signed the likes of actor Ananya Pandey and Southern star Vijay Deverakonda, among others. Bunty Sajdeh reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 50 Crore.

Bunty Sajdeh is Rohit Sharma’s brother-in-law

Current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was also one of the clients Cornerstone and one of the cricketers managed by Bunty Sajdeh. In fact, Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh is the cousin sister of Bunty Sajdeh.

Ritika Sajdeh was herself a sport manager with Cornerstone and managed Kohli before her managed to Rohit Sharma. She joined Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment, a company owned by her cousin Bunty Sachdeva as a sports manager after completing her graduation.

How is Bunty Sajdeh related to Salman Khan?

Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh is also the former brother-in-law of Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan. Bunty Sajdeh’s sister Seema was married to Sohail Khan till 2022 when they ended their marriage after 24 years.

As a result, Bunty was related to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for many years. Bunty Sajdeh was married to model Ambika Chauhan for three years before getting separated in 2012. He reportedly dated late Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha also in the past.