Virat Kohli's Net Worth: THIS Is How Much India Star Charges For An Instagram Post

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is approaching his 29th Test century, which will help him come at par with Sir Don Bradman. Kohli has not scored any century overseas for many years. With this ton, the drought will come to an end. Kohli is averaging 49.38 as his average has dropped significantly in the last two years. Kohli had scored a gritty fifty in the first innings of the first Test but ended up giving a catch to leg-slip after a lapse in concentration. But here in the first innings of the first Test, Kohli is looking all set to slam the ton.

The way Kohli has contructed the innings is reflection of the fact that he is serious about getting back among runs. Kohli took a long time to score his first runs and looked in no hurry to hit the boundaries. He, however, did hit 8 fours in the over. Kohli has faced 161 deliveries so far and fans would want him to get the elusive 100.



Kohli is still earning big, off the field

His form may have dipped in Test cricket, but off the field, Kohli is still a hot property. Kohli is the mos sought-after cricketer for many brands. He has his own startups like Wrogn, OneX, Nueva, FC Goa among others. He has two houses, one in Gurugram which costs Rs 80 crore while the other house in Mumbai is worth Rs 34 crore. The Startups that he has funded are Blue Tribe, MPL, Digit etc.

Kohli reportedly earns Rs 7.5 crore to 10 crore a day through Brand endorsements. The brands that he endorses are Vivo, Myntra, Noise, Fire Boult, Too Yumm, Ubder, Tissot, MRF Tyres among others.

Kohli's earning from cricket is around Rs 25 crore. The former India captain earns Rs 7 crore as annual salary from BCCI as he is a Grade A+ player. He earns Rs 15 lakhs per Test match, while earning Rs 6 lakhs per ODIs and Rs 3 lakhs for a T20I. In IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore pay him Rs 15 crore annually.

Not to forget, Kohli's income is not just limited to brand endorsements. He earns crores via just a social media post. Kohli take Rs 8.9 crore per paid Instagram post while his charge for a paid tweet is Rs 2.5 crore. All of these numbers are procured from StockGro.