Who Is Manager Of Virat Kohli With Net Worth Of Around Rs 50 Crore, His Sister Is Married To Rohit Sharma And He Is Related To Salman Khan As Well

Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most bankable cricketers around the world with a reported net-worth of around Rs 1,040 Crore – majority of which comes from his endorsements and social media presence. The man behind the success of Kohli is the owner of Cornerstone talent management company, Bunty Sajdeh.

Bunty is an alumni of Campion School in Mumbai and then went on to attend Bond University, Robina in Queensland, Australia and H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. The 25-year-old worked with the talent management division at Percept—an entertainment, media and communications company—before joining Globosport as the head of entertainment. His love for sports led him to set up Cornerstone in 2008.

Bunty Sajdeh has even joined hands with celebrated Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar and opened the Dharma Cornerstone Agency a couple of years back. Johar and Sajdeh set up Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) in December 2020, and have already signed the likes of actor Ananya Pandey and Southern star Vijay Deverakonda, among others.



cre Trending Stories

Bunty Sajdeh has a reported net-worth of around Rs 50 crore and his company Cornerstone handles spotspersons like KL Rahul and Sania Mirza apart from Virat Kohli.

Bunty Sajdeh’s sister married Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is the brother-in-law of Bunty Sajdeh. Rohit’s wife and Bunty’s sister Ritika Sajdeh started off as a sports manager with Cornerstone company as well.

Ritika was the manager of Virat Kohli and even Rohit Sharma before her marriage. She joined Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment, a company owned by her cousin Bunty Sachdeva as a sports manager after completing her graduation.

How is Bunty Sajdeh related to Salman Khan?

Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh is also the former brother-in-law of Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan. Bunty Sajdeh’s sister Seema was married to Sohail Khan till 2022 when they ended their marriage after 24 years.

As a result, Bunty was related to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for many years. Bunty Sajdeh was married to model Ambika Chauhan for three years before getting separated in 2012.

He was rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty and even Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, but the latter have never confirmed their relationship.

Bunty Sajdeh was the man behind Virat Kohli’s mega deal with sports company Puma, which is believed to be in the range of Rs 100 crore. Kohli’s association with Cornerstone helped him get brand endorsements with companies like MRF, Tissot, Pepsi, Colgate, Samsonite, Valvoline, Audi and PNB over the last decade as well.