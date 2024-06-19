Advertisement
Who Is W V Raman, The Man Interviewed For India Cricket Team Head Coach Job

W V Raman was a former Indian Cricketer from Tamil Nadu, he was a left-handed batsmen and a part-time left arm spinner.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is W V Raman, The Man Interviewed For India Cricket Team Head Coach Job W V Raman was a head coach of the women's team from 2018 and parted ways in 2021.

W V Raman and Gautam Gambhir were interviewed for the position of head coach of India’s men’s cricket team’s head coach on Tuesday. BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conducted the interview of the both candidates. While Gautam Gambir is an expected name on the lists, WV Raman’s name comes as a surprise. The former Indian Cricketer from Tamil Nadu was a left-handed batsmen and a part-time left arm spinner. He was also part of the Indian squad which won the 1990-91 Asia Cup. 

Who is W V Raman 

Woorkeri Venkat Raman is a former Indian Cricketer and former coach of the India’s women’s national cricket team. He became the head coach of the women's team in 2018 and parted ways in 2021. Raman  belongs from Tamil Nadu, he was a left-handed batsman and part-time left arm spin bowler. Raman had a short international career playing 11 Tests and 27 ODIs for the national team. On  the other hand, Raman had a successful domestic career representing Tamil Nadu. 

Playing Career

Raman made his debut in Test in 1987 against West Indies where he scored 83 runs in the second innings. He further played 10 more tests and only 27 ODI’s for the Men in Blue. He scored his only international century against South Africa in 1992. Raman was also part of the Indian team which won ACC Asia Cup in 1990-91 by defeating Sri Lanka.

Managerial Career

Contrary to his playing career, Raman has achieved success as a manager. He was appointed as  head coach of Tamil Nadu in 2006, where he led the team to lift the Vijay Hazare trophy. Raman also had a managerial stint in IPL when he managed Kings XI Punjab in 2013 but he soon returned to coach Tamil Nadu. He was also the batting coach of Kolkata Knight Riders when Kolkata Knight Riders  won their second IPL title. W V Raman has also managed India’s women’s national team from 2018 to 2021.

W V Raman has showcased his expertise and comprehensive understanding of the game. However, World Cup winner and mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir, is likely to be the first choice for the position of head coach of India’s men’s national team. 

