WI vs ENG 4th T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch West Indies vs England Fourth T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

WI vs ENG: The West Indies are set to clash with England in the fourth T20I of their ongoing five-match series on November 17, Sunday, at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia. After three back-to-back defeats, the hosts will be eager to salvage some pride, while England will aim to continue their dominant run.

England’s Unstoppable Momentum

The Three Lions, under the leadership of Jos Buttler, have been in exceptional form. Their T20I campaign has been flawless so far. England clinched the first T20I by 8 wickets, followed by a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the second match. In the third game, England continued their winning streak with another comprehensive performance, sealing the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

West Indies in Desperate Search of Form

The West Indies team has been struggling to find consistency in recent times. Their tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year was disappointing, as they suffered losses in both the T20I (1-2) and ODI (1-2) series. Despite playing at home, they couldn't turn the tide against a formidable English side. Heading into the fourth match, the West Indies will be hoping to put up a stronger fight and regain some confidence ahead of the final T20I.

WI vs ENG 4th T20I: Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 4th T20I

Date: November 17, 2024 (Sunday)

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

Time:1:30 AM (IST)

WI vs ENG 4th T20: Complete Live Streaming Telecast Details

When will the West Indies vs England 4th T20I start?

The West Indies vs England 4th T20I will take place on Sunday (November 17).

Where will West Indies vs England 4th T20I take place?

The West Indies vs England 4th T20 will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

At what time will the West Indies vs England 4th T20I start?

The West Indies vs England 4th T20I will start at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of West Indies vs England 4th T20I in India?

The West Indies vs England 4th T20I will not have a live broadcast on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of West Indies vs England 4th T20I in India?

The West Indies vs England 4th T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

WI vs ENG 4th T20: Full Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.