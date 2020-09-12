Will share something that will change the way you look at cricket, tweets Harbhajan Singh, creates buzz

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday (September 12) created a flurry on social media when he posted the following message from his official Twitter account.

The 40-year-old wrote (translated): "Cricket is trending a lot in the news these days. I just got to know something that will change the way you look at cricket forever."

Cricket aaj kal kaafi news mein hai, aur abhi abhi mujhe aisa kuch pata chala hai that will change the way you look at cricket forever! #CricketKaKhulasa — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 12, 2020

It remains to be seen what the veteran spinner means by this cryptic message but it surely has created a lot of frenzy in media.

The cricketer also used the hashtag "CricketKaKhulasa" which translates to "cricket revelation."

The cricketer had been in the news recently when he opted out of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE for personal reasons. The bowler didn’t come forward to explain as to what was exactly the reason for his decision and reports merely suggested that he had decided to exempt himself out of this edition for the sake of his family amidst a surging number of COVID positive cases.

CSK who already boast of a strong spin contingent with Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja among others didn’t name a replacement for the veteran spinner. Cricket experts and several former players had said that CSK will miss Harbhajan’s experience on the slow tracks of the UAE – which are going to aid the spinners.

Harbhajan’s IPL record speaks for itself and he has been a vital cog for Chennai and also for Mumbai Indians, his former IPL side. In 160 IPL matches, Harbhajan has picked-up 150 wickets at a phenomenal T20 economy rate of 7.05.