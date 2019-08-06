With series in kitty, changes on cards for India in final T20I against West Indies

Georgetown: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series.

After Sunday's win, skipper Virat Kohli hinted that he might experiment with the line-up in Tuesday's game.

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. The idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," skipper Kohli had said.

The Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer -- who till now haven't got a chance to play -- are likely to get a place in the playing XI in Guyana.

With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing in the first two matches, it is possible that KL Rahul could be roped in his place. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested to give Deepak a crack while Rahul could replace either Krunal Pandya or Washington Sundar.

On the other hand, the Windies -- who have already lost the series -- will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.