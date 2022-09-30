Women Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan, Full Schedule, Squads, TV Timings, Live Streaming details HERE

Rohit Sharma’s Team India may have failed miserably at the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month but Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women cricket team will aim to clinch the title when the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 gets underway in Sylhet, Bangladesh, from Saturday (October 1) onwards. Defending champions Bangladesh are hosting the 2022 edition of the continental tournament. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the debutants UAE are the other six teams in the tournament.

After two India vs Pakistan matches in the men’s event, fans can look forward to an India vs Pakistan clash in the women’s tournament as well. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will face Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan women cricket team next Friday (October 7) in what is expected to be another thrilling encounter. This will be the first time the two arch-rivals will meet since India defeated Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The tournament will continue to be held in the T20 format as has been the norm since 2012. The six-time champions and last time’s runners-up India will walk into the tournament as favourites once again. Team India are on a high, having won the silver medal in their maiden appearance at the CWG 2022 and also whitewashed England in the ODI series 3-0.

Bangladesh will hope for a good performance as well while four-time runners-up Sri Lanka and two-time runners-up Pakistan will also be hoping for a better show this time around.

The tournament will take place in a round-robin format. All 7 teams will take on each other once and the top four teams will make it to the semi-finals. The final of the tournament is slated to take place on Monday, October 24.

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule (all timings in IST)

October 1 - Bangladesh vs Thailand - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM

October 1 – India vs Sri Lanka – SICS Ground 2 – 1 PM

October 2 - Pakistan vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM

October 2 - Sri Lanka vs UAE - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM

October 3 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM

October 3 - India vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM

October 4 - Sri Lanka vs Thailand - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM

October 4 - India vs UAE - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM

October 5 - UAE vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM

October 6 - Pakistan vs Thailand - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM

October 6 - Bangladesh vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

October 7 - Thailand vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM

October 7 - India vs Pakistan - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

October 8 - Sri Lanka vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM

October 8 - India vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

October 9 - Thailand vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM

October 9 - Pakistan vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

October 10 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM

October 10 - India vs Thailand - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

October 11 - Bangladesh vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM

October 11 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

October 13 - Semi Final 1 - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM

October 13 - Semi Final 2- SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

October 15 - FINAL - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM

This is what it means to #PlayBeyondBoundaries



These women cricketers have achieved impressive milestones and have inspired their teams who are now ready to go up against each other in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022!#WomensAsiaCup #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 #ACC pic.twitter.com/79IbI1wIiD — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 29, 2022

Women Asia Cup 2022 Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan. Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa (vc), Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa (wk), Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (w/c), Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shohaly Akter, Marufa Akther, Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rabeya Khan

UAE: Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Rishitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma, Theertha Satish (wk), Lavanya Keny, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (vc/wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Suwann Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Bunthida Leephatthana, Nanthita Boonsukham

When will India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match will take place on Friday, October 7.

Where will India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match will held at the SICS ground in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

What time will India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match be start at 1pm IST, The toss will take place at 1230pm IST

Where can you watch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 matches LIVE in India?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 matches will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Women’s Asia Cup 2022 matches in India?

The live streaming of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.