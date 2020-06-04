Women cricketers Natalie Dodd, Jess Kerr earn maiden New Zealand central contracts

White Ferns fast bowler Jess Kerr and wicketkeeper-batswoman Natalie Dodd have both been awarded with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contracts for the first time in their career so far.

The two new players are among the 17-member list of centrally contracted players released by New Zealand Cricket for 2020-21 season.

Dodd made her international debut for New Zealand in 2010 and since then she has appeared in 12 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and six T20Is.

Jess, on the other hand, played both her first ODI and T20I matches against South Africa at home earlier this year.

Reflecting on the same, White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said Kerr and Dodd have been rewarded for their hard work and perseverance.

“It’s an acknowledgment of hard work and perseverance from both Jess and Natalie, culminating in a fantastic opportunity ahead of them," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) quoted Carter as saying.

“Jess was an excellent addition to the group last season and impressed the coaching staff with her work ethic and commitment. We’re looking forward to her developing her game over the next 12 months.Natalie has impressed over several seasons at domestic level having been in the top echelon of run scorers while also showing her ability with the gloves. We see this as an opportunity to work on her skills and hopefully build on an international career that started many years ago," he added.

White Ferns skipper Amy Satterthwaite, who is currently on a maternity break, retained her spot in the contract list.

Experienced wicketkeeper-batswoman Rachel Priest Rachel Priest, who was a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup squad, is the most notable omission from the list.

Meanwhile, Bernadine Bezuidenhout has also missed out on contract.

The full list of centrally contracted players are as follows:

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr*, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.