Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan women cricket team SHOCKED by Thailand, WATCH Thai women celebrations HERE

Pakistan women cricket team were handed a stunning four-wicket loss by Thailand women cricket in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Thursday (October 6). Chasing a modest 117 to win, the Thai women completed a tense win with one ball remaining led by opener Natthakan Chantham’s brilliant half-century.

Chantham smashed 61 off just 51 balls to lay the foundation for Thailand’s most famous cricket win. Her knock was studded with two sixes and five fours. The next highest scorer was Thailand captain Naruemoi Chaiwai, who scored 17.

Thailand needed 10 runs to win in the final with four wickets in hand but Rosenan Kanoh came up with the crucial boundary off Pakistan’s Diana Baig to ease the pressure and guide the team home with one ball remaining.

WATCH Thailand women cricket team celebrate their SHOCKING win over Pakistan women cricket team here…

“We are very excited. Pakistan are a strong side. We want to beat every team but at the moment we just enjoyed our fielding and batting. I want my team to have fun and the win comes automatically. In the last two games, we didn't bowl correct length and line. Today they did it pretty well,” Thailand captain Chaiwai said after the win.

Earlier, Pakistan women team were restricted to 116/5 in spite of half-century by opener Sidra Ameen. Apart from Sidra, no other Pakistan batter could cross the 20-run mark. Sornnarin Tippoch was the pick of the Thailand bowlers, claiming 2/20.

“Quite disappointed the way we batted. The batters haven’t shown the intent. Of course batting let the down. The set batters were there and they weren’t able to put a good score. 130 plus would be a good total. They didn’t show intent, that was disappointing for me as a captain,” Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said.

Pakistan will next take on arch-rivals Team India in their next match on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur's Team are currently leading the points table with three wins in three matches.

Brief Scores: Pakistan Women 116/5 (Sidra Ameen 56; Sornnarin Tippoch 2/20) lost to Thailand Women 117/6 in 19.5 ovs (Natthakan Chantham 61; Tuba Hassan 2/18)