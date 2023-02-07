Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-up: Australia Women Thrash India in Practice Game

Women’s T20 World Champion Australia’s depth came to the fore as they got out of a hole to beat India by a comfortable margin. Australia were reduced to 79 for eight by Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India, batting first, Shikha Pandey miserly on her way to figures of 2/9 including Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath.

It took a ninth-wicket stand of 50 between Georgia Wareham (32 not out) and Jess Jonassen (22 not out) to take them to a respectable 129/8.

In reply, India quickly slumped to 22/4, Darcie Brown the destroyer in chief with four for 17. India’s innings never really got going, with Deepti Sharma their best performer, making an unbeaten 19 as they were bowled out for 86.

The teams are warming up nicely ahead of the ICC Women's #T20WorldCup



Monday afternoon saw wins for:



_ England

_ Australia

_ And Pakistan



All-round Nida Dar shines for Pakistan

Nida Dar had a strong showing for Pakistan as they eased past Bangladesh, first making the difference with the ball before taking her side home with the bat. She took two for 12 at the top of the order as Bangladesh managed just 101 for eight from their 20 overs, despite 36 from opener Shamima Sultana.

The chase was relatively comfortable, despite Marufa Akter (2/27) and Rumana Ahmed (2/6) taking two wickets apiece. However, an unbroken 46-run stand between Dar (24 not out) and Ayesha Naseem (20 not out) got them home with four overs to spare.

Top order shines for England

After being put in, England made a blistering start to their innings against South Africa, with Sophia Dunkley smashing 59 off just 19 deliveries including nine fours and three sixes. She fell in the fifth over, with 68 on the board, but opening partner Danni Wyatt (24) and then Alice Capsey (61) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (51) put England in a strong position at 207 for four with four overs remaining.

They kept up the pace as the wickets fell, with useful late runs from Maia Bouchier (19 not out from seven balls) to reach 246 for seven.

That left South Africa a mammoth target to chase, with early wickets for Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn leaving them with a lot to do when they found themselves 51 for three. Chloe Tryon then blasted 65 off just 23 balls including seven sixes to get the chase back on track, but her dismissal was the first of three for just two runs that stalled the chase once again.

Nadine de Klerk kept battling, with a 27-ball 50, but South Africa left themselves too much to do.