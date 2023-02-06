India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Match Online and on TV?

The Indian women's team will play two warm-up matches before the start of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. On February 6, the first warm-up match between the Indian women's team and Australia will take place. In terms of World Cup preparations, Indian players would like to perform strongly in the practice match. Know the details of the practice match from timing of live to stream.

Before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 starts on February 10, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet will have a good chance to check their preparations through tough warm-up matches. The Indian team will want to start their World Cup journey with a confidence booster by winning the warm-up match. In the first practice match, the team will face Australia, this is the same team, which broke the Indian team's dream of winning the final in 2020.

When will the India-Australia warm-up match be held? (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Timing)

The warm-up match between India and Australia will be played from 6 pm Indian time.

Where can you watch live streaming of India-Australia warm-up match? (IND vs AUS Live Streaming)

India and Australia warm-up match will be telecasted on Star Sports channels. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+Hotstar.

ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023: What is the Indian team's squad for the T-20 World Cup?

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, Shefali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thaku, Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Jemima Rodriguez.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: What is Australia's squad for T-20 World Cup?

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Darcy Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham .