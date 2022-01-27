हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Women's Ashes 2022: Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes put Australia in strong position on Day 1

Australia can win the Ashes if they win this Test, currently leading the series 4-2 on points.

Women&#039;s Ashes 2022: Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes put Australia in strong position on Day 1
Source: Twitter

Captain Meg Lanning and left-hander Rachael Haynes put on a fourth-wicket partnership of 169 as Australia batted their way into a strong position on the first day of their Ashes Test against England in Canberra on Thursday (January 27).

Lanning (93) fell just short of her maiden Test century, while Haynes made 86 as Australia advanced to 327 for seven at stumps at Manuka Oval. Tahlia McGrath (52) was out caught behind off pace bowler Nat Sciver off the last ball of the day.

Lanning was dropped before she got off the mark and then again on 14 when England captain Heather Knight grassed a regulation chance at first slip in the last over before lunch. Knight later snaffled a much sharper chance off Sciver to finally send Lanning packing. Haynes fell four balls later, caught behind, when Katherine Brunt delivered a brute of a ball that reared up off a good length.

"Sometimes you just get a good delivery ... that's cricket," said Haynes. "Not an ideal start. To have a good partnership with Meg was pretty crucial at that point in time."

Knight had won the toss and chose to bowl, a decision that looked good early on when the visitors struck twice in the first four overs to have the home team four for two.

England's Sciver (3-41) and Brunt (3-52) picked up three wickets apiece. The multi-format Women's Ashes series features three Twenty20s, a test and three one-day internationals (ODIs).

Current holders Australia lead the series 4-2 on points and can retain the Ashes if they win the test.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketAshes 2022AustraliaEnglandWomen's cricket
Next
Story

Who is Ravi Bishnoi? All you need to know about leg-spinner who received maiden India call-up

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Budget 2022- What are the expectations of startups from this budget ?