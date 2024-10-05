Advertisement
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Beat India By 58 Runs

Indian bowlers made a comeback striking a couple of time before Devine produced a quality knock to give New Zealand the final flourish.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 08:18 AM IST|Source: PTI
Skipper Sophie Devine was complemented well by her bowlers as a dominant New Zealand handed India a 58-run defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday. Opting to bat, Devine hit an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to power New Zealand to a challenging 160 for 4.

In response, the Indian team delivered a lacklustre performance, throwing away their wickets meekly to be bowled out for 102 in 19 overs. Earlier, openers Suzie Bates (27) and Gergia Plimmer (34) gave the Kiwis a flying start, before Arundhati Reddy broke the 67-run stand.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 160 for 4 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 57 not out, Georgia Plimmer 34; Renuka Singh 2/27)

India: 102 all out in 19 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 15; Rosemary Mair 4/19)

