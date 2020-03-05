Women's T20 World Cup: India, South Africa to lock horns in final if semi-final clashes get washed out

India will make it to the summit showdown of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup for the very first time if their semi-final clash against England gets washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the toss for the first semi-final clash between the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side and England was delayed due to heavy rain in Sydney.

The covers are currently on at the SCG and the conditions are looking very grim as it is raining heavily.

In order to have a 10-over per side match, the toss must take place by 11:06 a.m and play must commence by 11:21 a.m, as per the update by the T20 World Cup official Twitter handle.

Even if the match is washed out without a ball being bowled, India will progress further in the showpiece tournament as they ended the group stage unbeaten. Kaur's side kicked off their campaign with a 17-run win over defending champion and four-time winner Australia before they clinched an 18-run and a narrow three-run win over Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively.

Though India had booked their place in the semi-final of the tournament with a win over the White Ferns, they assured they finish at the top in Group A with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

England, meanwhile, slumped to a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in the opener before they bounced back to clinch back-to-back wins against Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies.

Similarly, South Africa will storm into the final if the second last-four tie against Australia at the same venue gets washed out on Thursday.

Just like India, South Africa also ended Group B on top, having clinched back-to-back wins over England, Thailand, Pakistan before their last group stage clash against West Indies was washed out.

Australia, on the other hand, slumped to defeat against India in the opening match before they sealed victories against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand to reach semi-final.

If there is rain in the final on Sunday, the ICC has a reserve day for the decider unlike the semi-final clash and the teams will then lock horns on Monday.