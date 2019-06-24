World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan's fifer guides Bangladesh to 62-run win over Afghanistan

Shakib Al Hasan finished with terrific figures of five for 29 to help Bangladesh seal a comfortable 62-run win over Afghanistan and keep their semi-final hopes alive in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup here at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Hampshire on Monday.

Here are the highlights:

# Bangladesh bundle out Afghanistan for 200. Afghanistan 200 (47 overs)

# WICKET! Dawlat Zadran was caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps on the fourth delivery of the 46th over by Mustafizur Rahman. Afghanistan 195/9 (45.4 overs)

# Dawlat Zadran is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Mustafizur Rahman strikes. Rashid Khan smashed the third delivery of the 44th over straight Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza at midwicket. Afghanistan 191/8 (44 overs)

# WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan completes a fi-fer. Najib ran down the pitch in an attempted slog, only to see Mushfiqur Rahim collect the ball behind the wicket and take the bail off. Afghanistan 189/7 (43 overs)

# Afghanistan 184/6 (42 overs)

# A quite expensive over from Shakib as he gave away 11 runs to the Gulbadin Naib-led side. Samiullah smashed the last delivery over long-off for a maximum. Afghanistan 177/6 (41 overs)

# Six runs off the last over from Mohammad Saifuddin. Samiullah (27) and Najibullah (13) has somewhat settled at the middle and reduced Afghanistan's chase to 97 runs needed from 60 balls. Afghanistan 166/6 (40 overs)

# Mustafizur Rahman bowled the last over and he gave away six runs to Afghanistan. Samiullah walloped the first delivery to the backward point for four runs. Afghanistan 160/6 (39 overs)

# Afghanistan 154/6 (38 overs)

# Six runs off the last over. Samiullah (17) and Najibullah (five) are currently batting at the crease as Afghanistan need 116 runs required from 13 overs. Afghanistan 147/6 (37 overs)

# Najibullah Zadran is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Samiullah Shinwari deflected a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz into the leg side, only to see Liton Das collect the ball and hit it at the non-striker's end to dismiss Ikram Alikhil (11). Afghanistan 141/6 (36 overs)

# Seven runs off the last over by Mustafizur Rahman. Alikhil went forward to drive the last ball, but ended up getting a thick edge as the ball went wide of Mushfiqur for Afghanistan's first four in more than 11 overs. Afghanistan 132/5 (35 overs)

# Afghanistan 125/5 (34 overs)

# Ikram Alikhil si the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan seems to be on a roll today as he bagged his fourth wicket by removing Asghar for 20. The Afghanistan batsman was caught by sub fielder Sabbir Rahman on the second delivery of the over. Afghanistan 119/5 (33 overs)

# Just four runs off the last over. Asghar Afghan and Samiullah Shinwari are currently batting at their respective scores of 20 and five. Afghanistan 117/4 (32 overs)

# Another tight over from Shakib as he conceded just two runs to Afghanistan, who now need 150 runs from 19 overs. Afghanistan 113/4 (31 overs)

# Afghanistan 111/4 (30 overs)

# Samiullah Shinwari is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan struck twice to remove Gulbadin (47) and Mohammad Nabi (0). While Gulbadin was caught by Liton Das at short mid-off on the first delivery, Nabi got clean bowled by Shakib on his third delivery. Afghanistan 104/4 (28.3 overs)

# A maiden over from Shakib Al Hasan. Gulbadin Naib (45) is just five runs short of his half-century while Asghar Afghan is batting at 12. Afghanistan 101/2 (27 overs)

# Good over from Mohammad Saifuddin as he gave away just three runs to Afghanistan, who now require 162 runs from 24 overs. Afghanistan 101/2 (26 overs)

# Afghanistan 98/2 (25 overs)

# Nine runs off the last over, including a boundary. Asghar swept the fourth delivery of the over through square leg for four runs. Afghanistan now need 167 runs from 26 overs. Afghanistan 96/2 (24 overs)

# Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin continues to stand strong at the crease as he chipped the third delivery from Hossain over mid-off for four runs. Afghanistan 87/2 (23 overs)

# Just two runs off the last over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Asghar got off the mark by clipping the third delivery to fine leg for a single. Afghanistan 81/2 (22 overs)

# Asghar Afghan is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Hashmatullah Shahidi was stumped by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim on the fifth delivery of the 21st over from Mosaddek Hossain. Afghanistan 79/2 (20.5 overs)

# Just a single off the last over by Mosaddek Hossain. Gulbadin smashed the first delivery in the air three yards wide of midwicket in the ring. Afghanistan 73/1 (19 overs)

# Afghanistan 72/1 (18 overs)

# Mosaddek Hossain came to bowl the last over and he conceded just five runs to Afghanistan. Gulbadin continues to stand strong at 27 while Hashmatullah is currently batting at five. Afghanistan 65/1 (17 overs)

# Just two runs off the last over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Afghanistan now require 203 runs from 34 overs. Afghanistan 60/1 (16 overs)

# Gulbadin Naib lifted the last delivery of the over by Mosaddek Hossain over mid-off for four runs. Afghanistan have crossed the half-century mark in their chase of 263 runs. Afghanistan 58/1 (15 overs)

# Afghanistan 54/1 (14 overs)

# Just a single off the last over from Shakib Al Hasan. Gulbadin pushed the second delivery of the over to short third man's right off the front foot for one run. Afghanistan 51/1 (13 overs)

# Good over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz as he conceded just a single to Gulbadin. Afghanistan now need 213 runs from 38 overs. Afghanistan 50/1 (12 overs)

# Hashmatullah Shahidi is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan gives the breakthrough to Bangladesh. Rahmat Shah was looking in fine touch at the crease before he was caught by Tamim Iqbal at mid-on on the fifth delivery of the 11th over. Afghanistan 49/1 (11 overs)

# Afghanistan 48/0 (10 overs)

# 12 runs of the last over, including two boundaries. Gulbadin smashed the first delivery to the long leg for four runs, before Rahmat punched the fifth delivery off the back foot past point for another four runs. Afghanistan 45/0 (9 overs)

# A good tight over from Mohammad Saifuddin as he conceded just two runs to the Afghanistan openers. Gulbadin whipped the second delivery to deep square's right for a single before Rahmat Shah edged the very next delivery to square leg's left for one run. Afghanistan 33/0 (8 overs)

# Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza came to bowl the last over and he gave away just four runs to Rahmat Shah. Afghanistan now require 232 runs from 43 overs. Afghanistan 31/0 (7 overs)

# Six runs off the last over, including a boundary. Gulbadin smashed the last delivery of the over by Mustafizur Rahman past mid-off for four runs.Afghanistan 27/0 (6 overs)

# Afghanistan 21/0 (5 overs)

# Mustafizur bowled a short ball wide outside off on the last delivery and Rahmat rolled his wrists to pull this to the square leg for a boundary. Afghanistan 20/0 (4 overs)

# Seven runs off the last over. Gulbadin opened his account by clipping the first delivery through square leg off the back foot for a single. Afghanistan need 248 runs required from 47 overs. Afghanistan 15/0 (3 overs)

# Mustafizur Rahman came to bowl the last over and he conceded four runs to Afghanistan via leg byes. The Afghanistan skipper is yet to get off the mark. Afghanistan 8/0 (2 overs)

# Four runs off the last over. Mashrafe Mortaza got off the mark by flicking the fourth delivery well in front of square to notch up two runs, while Gulbadin is yet to open his account. Afghanistan 4/0 (1 over)

# Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib to open the chase for Afghanistan. Mashrafe Mortaza begins the proceedings for Bangladesh.

# Innings Break!

#Bangladesh set 263-run target for Afghanistan. Bangladesh 262/7 (50 overs)

# Mohammad Saifuddin is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Mushfiqur Rahim was caught by Mohammad Nabi at the extra cover on the third delivery of the 49th over from Dawlat Zadran. Mushfiqur went back to pavilion after scoring 83. Bangladesh 254/6 (49 overs)

# A quite expensive over by Rashid Khan as he conceded 10 runs to Bangladesh, including two boundaries. Mushfiqur dove the first delivery at short third man for four runs before Mosaddek lofted the third ball over cover for another boundary. Bangladesh 246/5 (48 overs)

# Mosaddek Hossain swatted the first delivery of the last over by Dawlat Zadran through wide long-on for four runs. Bangladesh 236/5 (47 overs)

# Bangladesh have added another seven runs in the last over by Rashid Khan. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side are currently standing at 227 for the loss of five wickets. Bangladesh 227/5 (46 overs)

# Eight runs off the last over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Mushfiqur Rahim is standing strong at the crease on 75 and is hoping to stay at the crease till the last over. Bangladesh 220/5 (45 overs)

# Bangladesh 212/5 (44 overs)

# Mosaddek Hossain is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Gulbadin Naib gets the breakthrough. Mahmudullah pulled the last delivery of the 42nd over straight to Nabi five yards in from the ring at midwicket. Bangladesh 207/5 (43 overs)

# Three runs off the last over. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah continue to stand strong at their respective scores of 64 and 25. Bangladesh 203/4 (42 overs)

# Gulbadin came to bowl the last over and he gave away seven runs in the last over. A square drive by Mahmudullah on the first delivery beat Najibullah's dive at backward point for a boundary. Bangladesh 200/4 (41 overs)

# Bangladesh 193/4 (40 overs)

# Nine runs off the last over. Rashid bowled the last delivery of the over on the fifth stump and Mushfiqur swept it through fine leg for four runs. Bangladesh 186/4 (39 overs)

# Mujeeb Ur Rahman came to bowl the last over and he conceded five runs to Bangladesh. Mushfiqur continues to stand strong at 52 while Mahmudullah is currently batting at nine. Bangladesh 177/4 (38 overs)

# Nine runs off the last over. Mushfiqur broke the boundary-less streak after 73 balls by smashing a length ball over long-on for a six and his ODI half-century. Bangladesh 169/4 (36.2 overs)

# Bangladesh 161/4 (35 overs)

# Rashid Khan conceded just four singles in the last over. Mushfiqur Rahim (41) continues to stand strong at the crease and is nearing his half-century while Mahmudullah is currently batting at three. Bangladesh 157/4 (34 overs)

# Just two runs off the last over by Gulbadin. Mahmudullah opened his account with a single off the thick edge down to third man on the fourth ball. Bangladesh 153/4 (33 overs)

# Mahmudullah is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Bangladesh are now down by four wickets. Soumya Sarkar (3) was caught leg before wicket on the last delivery of the 32nd over from Mujeeb. Bangladesh 151/4 (32 overs)

# Bangladesh 148/3 (31 overs)

# Soumya Sarkar is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Soon after bringing up his half-century, Shakib (51) was caught leg before wicket by Mujeeb Ur Rahman on the second delivery of the 30th over. Bangladesh 143/3 (29.2 overs)

# FIFTY! Shakib Al Hasan has brought up his 45th ODI half-century off 66 balls. He reached the mark with a single off the thick inside edge at square leg on the fifth ball of the 28th over. Bangladesh 139/2 (28 overs)

# Good last over by captain Gulbadin Naib as he gave away no runs to the Bangladesh batsmen. Shakib Al Hasan is just one run short of his 45th ODI half-century. Bangladesh 136/2 (27 overs)

# Just four runs off the last over by Nabi. Shakib continues to stand strong at the crease and is nearing his ODI half-century while Mushfiqur is well-supporting him from the other hand with 27-ball 28 so far. Bangladesh 136/2 (26 overs)

# Bangladesh 132/2 (25 overs)

# Mushfiqur Rahim (24) pulled back a boundary on the last delivery of the 24th over by Rahmat Shah. The Afghanistan bowlers are eagerly looking for a wicket now. Bangladesh 124/2 (24 overs)

# 10 runs off the last over by Dawlat Zadran. Mushfiqur Rahim notched up four runs on the fifth delivery as the top-edge off the Bangladesh batsman's bat flew over the keeper. Bangladesh 117/2 (23 overs)

# A good last over by Rashid Khan as he gave away just four runs to Bangladesh. Shakib is comfortably batting at 36 while Mushfiqur has also settled in the middle and is batting at 123. Bangladesh 107/2 (22 overs)

# Eight runs off the last over by Dawlat Zadran. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur have guided Bangladesh past 100-run mark with 29 overs still remaining in hand. Bangladesh 103/2 (21 overs)

# Bangladesh have added six runs in the last over by Rashid Khan. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are currently standing at their respective scores of 31 and six as Bangladesh near 100-run mark. Bangladesh 95/2 (20 overs)

# Bangladesh 89/2 (19 overs)

# Just three runs off the last over by Rashid Khan. Bangladesh experienced a nervy moment when Shakib Al Hasan was caught leg before wicket on the first ball. The Bangladesh batsman went for the review and the ball-tracking showed that the delivery was going over the stumps. Bangladesh 85/2 (18 overs)

# Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Mohammad Nabi strikes. Tamim Iqbal, who was looking in fine touch, fell for 36 after being clean bowled by Nabi on the last delivery of the 17th over. Bangladesh 82-2 (17 overs)

# Rashid Khan came to bowl his first over of the match and he gave away just two runs. Shakib flicked the first delivery towards square leg for a single before Tamim drove the last ball crisply to the right of long-on for one run. Bangladesh 76-1 (16 overs)

# Bangladesh 74-1 (15 overs)

# A quite expensive last over from Gulbadin as he conceded 14 runs to Bangladesh. Tamim smashed the first delivery of the over well enough for the ball to race through mid-on for four runs before he pulled the last ball through midwicket for another boundary. Bangladesh 73/1 (14 overs)

# Five runs off the last over from Mohammad Nabi. Shakib (21) and Tamim (20) have settled at the middle and have brought up a little bit of partnership here after losing opener Liton cheaply. Bangladesh 61/1 (13 overs)

# Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib came into the attack and he conceded seven runs to the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side in the last over. Tamim Iqbal (19) and Shakib Al Hasan (18) are currently batting at the crease as Bangladesh have crossed the 50-run mark. Bangladesh 56/1 (12 overs)

# Bangladesh 49/1 (11 overs)

# Nine runs off the last over, including a boundary. Mohammad Nabi delivered a short of a length on off and Shakib went back to guide the ball through backward point for four runs. Bangladesh 44/1 (10 overs)

# Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled a tight last over, conceding just one run via wide. Bangladesh 35/1 (9 overs)

# Another good over from Mohammad Nabi as he gave away just three singles to the Bangladesh batsmen. Tamim clipped the first delivery behind square for one run before Shakib drove the fourth ball to long-off for a single. The Bangladesh opener then clipped the very next delivery through the leg side for another run. Bangladesh 34/1 (8 overs)

# Bangladesh 31/1 (7 overs)

# Nabi came into the attack and he gave away just three runs off the over. Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan are currently batting at eight and three, respectively and are looking to stitch a stand after losing Liton Das early. Bangladesh 28/1 (6 overs)

# Mohammad Nabi replaces Dawlat Zadran into the attack!

# Shakib Al Hasan is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave an early breakthrough to Afghanistan. Liton Das (16) hit the second delivery of the fourth over straight to short midwicket, only to Hashmatullah Shahidi take a low diving catch. Bangladesh 23/1 (4.2 overs)

# Three runs off the last over. Tamim opened his account after getting an inside edge on the fifth delivery from Mujeeb as the ball went through square leg for one run. Bangladesh 16/0 (3 overs)

# Dawlat Zadran came to bowl the second over and he conceded five runs to Bangladesh. The Afghanistan bowler delivered a short of a length ball on the third delivery asLiton Das leaned back to push this behind point for four runs. Bangladesh 13/0 (2 overs)

# Eight runs off the last over. Liton Das got off the mark by punching a good length ball off the back foot to long on to notch up a single before he pulled back a boundary on the second delivery. Bangladesh 8/0 (1 over)

# Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal to open the innings for Bangladesh. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will begin the proceedings for Afghanistan.

# Lineups:

Afghanistan XI: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Rahmat Shah, H Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, N Zadran, S Shinwari, Rashid Khan, I Ali Khil, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, M Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), M Rahman

Two changes in the Bangladesh Playing XI for the clash against Afghanistan. Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin come in the side replacing Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain .#CWC19 #RiseOfTheTigers #BANvAFG #KhelbeTigerJitbeTiger pic.twitter.com/hgsKyQPw0n — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 24, 2019

# The start of play has been delayed by 10 minutes due to a wet outfield!

# Both sides have made two changes in their Playing XI. Afghanistan have left out Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam and called up Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari in their Playing XI. For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin are in for Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman, respectively.

# Afghanistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Bangladesh!

# The toss has been delayed by 10 minutes due to rain.

After a promising performance against Virat Kohli-led India in their last clash, Afghanistan will look to replicate a similar kind of performance and seal their first victory of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) when they lock horns with Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Hampshire on Monday.

On Saturday, the Gulbadin Naib-led side came up with a much-improved performance and gave India a run for their money by shining with both bat and ball before eventually slumping to an 11-run defeat, courtesy Mohammad Shami's last over hat-trick in a nail-biting thriller.

Gulbadin and Mohammad Nabi scalped two wickets each while Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah all contributed with one wicket to restrict the famed Indian batting line-up to a paltry score of 224 for eight.

In reply, Mohammad Nabi frustrated India with his 55-ball 52 before Shami pulled back a match-winning hat-trick in the last over to help the Men in Blue bundle Afghanistan out for 213 in 49.5 overs.

Heading into Monday's clash, Afghanistan--who are out of the 2019 World Cup after losing all of their first five matches--will look to capitalise on their performance against India and eye to seal their first victory of the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a 48-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia in their last clash.

The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side, who are currently placed at the sixth spot with two wins from six matches, will look to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they take on Afghanistan in a do-or-die World Cup encounter.

The two squads are as follows:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

