WORLD CUP FINAL

World Cup 2023 Final Ind Vs Aus: Who Are The Kids That Accompany Indian Cricket Players To Field?

World Cup 2023 Final: Have you ever wondered why children accompany cricket players in every match? This age-old tradition, borrowed from sports like football, has its roots in the birthplace of cricket, England, and has become a norm in many cricket-playing nations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The young ones accompanying players are known as mascots, and being a mascot comes with its perks. These children have the unique opportunity to spend time with some of the world's greatest cricket players, learning techniques and witnessing the game up close. Additionally, they receive free tickets to the match, making it a memorable experience.

World Cup 2023 Final: Why Children Join Cricket Stars on the Field?

At the international level, there are specific rules for becoming eligible as a mascot. Requirements may include age restrictions, special occasions, or affiliation with an organization supporting the event. In India, junior-level players from the same cricket association or family members of cricket board authorities are often chosen as mascots. Occasionally, children from NGOs supporting the cause may also get the chance to accompany the players.

The selection of mascots is typically carried out by the authorities of the state cricket board. It's common for chosen children to have connections with the cricket board authorities or be junior-level players themselves. In some instances, children from specific NGOs may also be given the opportunity to share the field with cricket stars.

