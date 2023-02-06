WPL 2023 Auction on February 13: Venue, Team Purse, Base Price, Teams, Live Streaming, All you Need to Know

The Women’s Premier League auction is just around the corner but India are firmly focussed on their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan as they aim to emulate the U19 girls’ title-winning feat, insisted skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. A total of five teams – Bengaluru, Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai will participate in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League 2023.

The WPL 2023 auction is slated to be held on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan Women cricket team.

“Before that (the auction), we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that,” Harmanpreet said at the T20 World Cup captains’ press conference. “The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what's important for you and how you need to keep your focus.”

Recently retired India legend Jhulan Goswami has been entrusted with the dual role of team mentor and bowling coach by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season. Former England women’s team captain and the second-highest run-getter in women's ODIs and Tests Charlotte Edwards has been appointed head coach of the franchise for the inaugural edition scheduled in March.

Here is all you need to know about the inaugural WPL 2023 auction next Monday (February 13)…

When will the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction take place?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction will take place on Monday (February 13).

How many teams will participate in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction will feature five teams – Bengaluru, Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai will participate in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

What is the purse of each team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction?

A pursue of Rs 12 crore each will be allotted to each team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction.

What is the limit for the teams to purchase players in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction?

Each team must purchase between 15 and 18 players in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction, seven of whom can be overseas players.

What is the base price of an uncapped player in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction?

The base price of an uncapped player in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction will be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

What is the base price of a capped player in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction?

The base price of a capped player in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction will be between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Where will be the first season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 played?

The first season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will be played in 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with five franchises taking part.

Where can I watch the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auctions?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auctions can be watched live on Sports 18 TV channels.

Where can I live stream the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auctions?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auctions can be live streamed on Jio Cinema Website and App.