WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Full Schedule, Ticket Booking Details, Performers, Guests And When, Where to Watch Live Streaming

History will be made on March 4 (Saturday) when five-team Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) begins in Navi Mumbai. After years of wait and planning, BCCI has finally been able to pull off their long-lived dream, which is a standalone T20 franchise-based league for women on the lines of massively popular Indian Premier League. The five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of WPL are Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (WPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG). India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as MI captain while opener Smriti Mandhana will be lead RCB's women's team. Australia's successful skipper Meg Lanning will be at the held of Delhi Capitals captaincy while Beth Mooney has been named as captain for Gujarat Giants. Australian wicketkeeper and batter Alyssa Healy is leading UPW in WPL 2023.

The tournament final will be played on March 26. The first match is between MI and GG and starts at 7.30 pm IST.

Ahead of the WPL 2023, take a look at full schedule of the tournament as well as key details about the opening ceremony.

WPL 2023 Schedule: Date, Match, Time, Venue

March 4 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 03:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 5 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 6 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 7 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz - 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 08 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 09 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 12 - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 14 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 15 - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 16 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 18 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz - 03:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 18 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 20 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz - 03:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 20 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 03:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 21 - UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

March 24 - Eliminator 07:30 PM IST at DY Patil Stadium

March 26 - Final - 07:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Date, Venue & Time

The first match in WPL 2023 will take place from 7.30 pm IST on March 4 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The opening ceremony will begin, two hours before, at 5.30 pm IST. The gates will open at 4 pm IST.

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Performers And Guests

BCCI has already announced that Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League along with rapper and singer AP Dhillon. Singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform and sing the WPL anthem too at the opening ceremony. As far as guest list is concerned, expect high-profile politicians from Maharashtra to grace the occasion as well top celebs from B-Town. BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny will definitely be in attendance along side other BCCI functionaries.

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Ticket Bookings

The tickets for the matches of the WPL 2023 are available on BookMyShow.com. The buyers of the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants tickets can also watch the opening ceremony. The tickets are available at nominal prices of Rs 100 and Rs 400 respectively.

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Where and When to Watch?

The WPL 2023 Opening ceremony will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 5.30 pm IST and the coverage will be on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.