Watch: Anushka's Reaction To Kohli's Dismissal Goes Viral As Smith Takes Stunner

With two wickets down in one over, Team India are on the backfoot in the Final Of WTC.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In a highly anticipated encounter between India and Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, the cricketing world witnessed a significant turning point as Virat Kohli was dismissed on 49 runs. The moment was made even more captivating as actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, reacted from the stands. The dismissal, caught by Australian fielder Steve Smith, was followed by another wicket in the same over, with Australian bowler Scott Boland removing Ravindra Jadeja. This turn of events have put Australia in a commanding position in the Test match.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Facing a crucial delivery from Boland, Kohli attempted a forceful drive. However, his execution fell short as he managed to find the outside edge of his bat. The ball flew rapidly to the right of second slip, where Steve Smith exhibited his extraordinary fielding skills. Reacting swiftly, Smith leaped to his right, fully extended himself, and plucked the ball out of the air with both hands. It was an exceptional catch that showcased Smith's athleticism and reflexes, leaving Kohli visibly disappointed. Kohli, who appeared in fine form during his innings, was on the brink of reaching a half-century, making his dismissal a pivotal moment in the Test match.

Following Kohli's departure, India's hopes of saving the Test match continued to dwindle when Ravindra Jadeja came to the crease. Boland, continuing his impressive spell, cleverly angled the ball into the left-hander and generated late movement. Jadeja, enticed by the delivery, was lured into a drive, only to edge the ball straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The dismissal was a testament to Boland's skill and ability to exploit the conditions, leaving India reeling at the loss of their fifth wicket.

With Kohli and Jadeja both back in the pavilion, India found themselves in a precarious position, having lost half of their side. Australia, buoyed by their breakthroughs, now hold a significant advantage in their quest for victory. The dismissals of Kohli and Jadeja not only strengthened Australia's grip on the match but also dealt a heavy blow to India's chances of a successful comeback.

