topStoriesenglish2620119
NewsCricket
SHUBMAN GILL

Angry Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Controversial Third Umpire Call To Dismiss Shubman Gill Goes Viral - Watch

On the final delivery before the tea break, Gill appeared to edge a delivery from Scott Boland into the waiting hands of Cameron Green, who executed a remarkable diving catch with his left hand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Angry Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Controversial Third Umpire Call To Dismiss Shubman Gill Goes Viral - Watch

In the highly anticipated 2023 World Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Oval, controversy marred the match as India found themselves on the wrong end of a contentious decision made by the third umpire. Chasing a daunting total of 444, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had provided a brisk start to their innings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Also Read: 'Cheater, Cheater...', Green Trends On Twitter As Gill Given Out Controversially By Third Umpire, Video Goes Viral - Watch

On the final delivery before the tea break, Gill appeared to edge a delivery from Scott Boland into the waiting hands of Cameron Green, who executed a remarkable diving catch with his left hand. However, doubts arose when the decision was referred to the third umpire. Multiple replays failed to provide conclusive evidence that Green had taken the catch cleanly, leaving many spectators and pundits questioning whether the ball had made contact with the ground and whether Green had full control of it.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, was visibly infuriated by the decision, and his displeasure was evident to the fans as he expressed his frustration when the big screen confirmed Gill's dismissal. Sharma also engaged in a heated argument with the on-field umpire, but his protests fell on deaf ears, and Gill had no choice but to depart.

The crowd at the Oval was incensed by the decision, and the Australian players faced a barrage of boos. The chants of 'Cheater, Cheater' reverberated across the ground as the players made their way back to the pavilion for the tea break. The contentious incident overshadowed the overall match, as Australia had declared their innings an hour before tea, capitalizing on their strong position. Both Gill and Sharma had been looking in exceptional touch until Boland's fortunate breakthrough.

Earlier in the match, Alex Carey's resilient half-century frustrated India's attempts to quickly dismiss Australia. In the second innings, Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the standout bowler for India, securing a valuable three-wicket haul, while Umesh Yadav contributed with two wickets.

In the first innings, after winning the toss and electing to field, India struggled to contain the Australian batting onslaught, with Travis Head and Steve Smith amassing centuries en route to a substantial total of 469. Despite a valiant partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, India could only muster 296 runs before being bowled out.

The controversial decision in the WTC final added a sour note to an already intense match between cricketing giants. Fans and analysts alike debated the legitimacy of the catch, highlighting the need for improved technology and processes to ensure fair play and eliminate such contentious incidents from the game.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile