Angry Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Controversial Third Umpire Call To Dismiss Shubman Gill Goes Viral - Watch

In the highly anticipated 2023 World Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Oval, controversy marred the match as India found themselves on the wrong end of a contentious decision made by the third umpire. Chasing a daunting total of 444, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had provided a brisk start to their innings.

On the final delivery before the tea break, Gill appeared to edge a delivery from Scott Boland into the waiting hands of Cameron Green, who executed a remarkable diving catch with his left hand. However, doubts arose when the decision was referred to the third umpire. Multiple replays failed to provide conclusive evidence that Green had taken the catch cleanly, leaving many spectators and pundits questioning whether the ball had made contact with the ground and whether Green had full control of it.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, was visibly infuriated by the decision, and his displeasure was evident to the fans as he expressed his frustration when the big screen confirmed Gill's dismissal. Sharma also engaged in a heated argument with the on-field umpire, but his protests fell on deaf ears, and Gill had no choice but to depart.

Rohit Sharma talking to Umpires regarding Shubman Gill catch. (Hotstar) pic.twitter.com/zzsNajDCew — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) June 10, 2023

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill couldn't believe that 3rd umpire gave that OUT. pic.twitter.com/X1hU9fGyIU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023

The crowd at the Oval was incensed by the decision, and the Australian players faced a barrage of boos. The chants of 'Cheater, Cheater' reverberated across the ground as the players made their way back to the pavilion for the tea break. The contentious incident overshadowed the overall match, as Australia had declared their innings an hour before tea, capitalizing on their strong position. Both Gill and Sharma had been looking in exceptional touch until Boland's fortunate breakthrough.

Earlier in the match, Alex Carey's resilient half-century frustrated India's attempts to quickly dismiss Australia. In the second innings, Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the standout bowler for India, securing a valuable three-wicket haul, while Umesh Yadav contributed with two wickets.

In the first innings, after winning the toss and electing to field, India struggled to contain the Australian batting onslaught, with Travis Head and Steve Smith amassing centuries en route to a substantial total of 469. Despite a valiant partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, India could only muster 296 runs before being bowled out.

The controversial decision in the WTC final added a sour note to an already intense match between cricketing giants. Fans and analysts alike debated the legitimacy of the catch, highlighting the need for improved technology and processes to ensure fair play and eliminate such contentious incidents from the game.