'You Beauty': Yuzvendra Chahal's Funny Reaction to Rohit Sharma's ton in 1st IND vs AUS Test is a Must-See - Check PIC

Team India captain Rohit Sharma completed his 9th Test ton in the first Test vs Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Day 2. Rohit scored 120 off 212 balls which included 15 fours and 2 sixes respectively. His knock was important in context of the situation India were in. With Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav falling cheaply on second day of the Test match, it was important for Rohit to bat as long as possible. His 120 ensured India got some sort of lead before he departed.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is not part of India's Test squad, took to Instagram to congratulate Rohit. Chahal is known to be a good friend of Rohit and the leg-spinner fondly call him 'Rohitaa Sharma'. He wrote: "Rohiiiitaa Sharma You Beauty Bhaiya" before adding heart and Inian flag emojis to congratulate his captain.

Take a look at Chahal's congratulatory post for Rohit Sharma below:

Earlier, in the first Test, India bowled out Australia for just 177 after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. Marnus Labuschagne was the top-scorer for Australians as he struck 49 off 123 deliveries that included 8 fours. Steve Smith was the next best batter with 37 made off 107 deliveries. Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey played good hands with scores of 31 and 36 respectively. For India, Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-for in his first international match in six months while R Ashwin finished with 3 wickets. Ashwin also reached the landmark of 450 Test wickets in the process. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami finished with a wicket each while Axar Patel went wicketless in first innings.

Virat Kohli had a poor outing in the match as he got out off a poor delivery doing down leg. He scored 12 off 26 deliveries and became victim of debutant Todd Murphy who had already grabbed a five-wicket haul at the time of writing of this article.