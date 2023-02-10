topStoriesenglish2571846
IND VS AUS 1ST TEST

Why is THIS...: Rajasthan Royals Brutally Troll Steve Smith as Rohit Sharma Hits Century - Check

Australian media had crictised BCCI ahead of the Nagpur Test for creating a pitch suitable for spinners.

Feb 10, 2023

Before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Aussies had already voiced their concerns over the practice pitches they receive when they visit India. The Nagpur surface proved to be a tough challenge, leading to the dismissal of openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner by Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. On the second day of the first Test, after Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit his first Test century as skipper, the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals trolled the Aussies with a tweet.

Also Read: IND: 246-7 (86) | IND VS AUS Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes on Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

India dominated the game, dismissing Australia for just 177 runs in the first innings, with Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to Test cricket and claiming five wickets. Off-spinner R Ashwin also took three wickets, and Siraj and Shami each claimed one.

With his outstanding performance, Rohit Sharma scored his maiden Test hundred as captain. After he reached the hundred, RR took to social media to post an image of Steve Smith inspecting the wicket. At the end of the first day's play, Australian batter Peter Handscomb praised the Indian bowlers and said the visiting team was deceived by the Nagpur pitch.

“It definitely wasn't easy out there. It's tough because when the pitch is playing tricks that starts to play with your mind a little bit as well," Handscomb said at the press conference after the opening day's play.

“The ball that doesn't do as much you expect to do a little bit more and that's where you can come undone with the ball that goes straight on, rather than the big turners we saw out there as well.”

