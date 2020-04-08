Yuvraj Singh was my first cricket crush, admits Rohit Sharma

Swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday (April 7) said that all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was his first cricket crush when he came to the Indian cricket team.

Rohit made the revelation during an Instagram Live session with Yuvraj. During their interaction, both cricketers recalled a funny incident that happened when Rohit was selected for Indian team.

"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I just wanted to talk to Yuvraj, I wanted to see how he prepares, the role that Yuvraj had, I had to essay the same role eventually in the middle order," Rohit said during the session.

"When it came to fielding, I wanted to learn from Yuvraj. There was an incident in which I had entered the team bus early, I was half an hour early and I had taken the seat which was originally reserved for Yuvraj. He then entered the bus and I thought `that is how you make an entry`," he added.

Rohit also revealed what Yuvraj did when he found out his seat was already occupied. "He asked me `do you know whose seat this is`? He then said, `get up, it is my seat, you go sit on another seat`.

Rohit also revealed that he was informed by former pace bowler RP Singh that the seat was Yuvraj`s but I still decided to sit on his seat. The Indian opener, however, stressed that he now shares a very good relationship with Yuvraj.

Yuvraj also praised Sharma and said that he always knew that the right-handed batsman would go on to become a really matured player. Rohit had performed superbly in 2019 as he created history by becoming the first player to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.