Yuzvendra Chahal teases Rohit Sharma as 'Senorita', wife Ritika and Dhanashree react

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been a key figure in India's limited-over setup, on Thursday left everyone in splits with his new social media antics. The cricketer, who has occasionally been teased by his teammates on social media, shared a photo of him with senior batsman Rohit Sharma.

In the picture, Rohit can be seen giving Chahal a white flower, which was shared by the latter on his Instagram account with the caption: "Senorita". Here is the post:

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh left an emoji on the comment section, while Dhanashree wrote: "Didn’t have to ask them to pose btw thanks for the pic credit.”

Chahal, who is part of the ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against England in Pune, was not included in the Playing XI for the series opener. In the recently-concluded T20I series against Eoin Morgan's boys, which India won 3-2, Chahal was fielded in three matches but the Haryana spinner failed to make an impact.

In the three outings, Chahal bowled at an average of 39.67 and giving away 72 runs in 12 overs but could only scalp three wickets.