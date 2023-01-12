topStoriesenglish
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ZIM vs IRE 1st T20I match in Harare Sports Club, Harare, 430PM IST, January 12

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZIM vs IRE, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in the first match of the three-game T20I series at Harare today on January 12 (Thursday). The two teams will be looking to ste the tempo for the preparations for the T20 World Cup in 2024. Zimbabwe are without their quality all-rounder Sikandar Raza in this series. All eyes will be on Gary Ballance, the former England cricket team batter, who has shifted base to country of his birth recently. He will play a big role in today's match vs Ireland. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Ballance to see how he goes in the Zimbabwean colours. 

Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Ryan Burl are the other batters that Zimbabwe will rely upon. The home team's bowling looks good too with the likes of Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, and Richard Ngarava in the mix. 

Ireland should start as favourites if they are not the the hosts. They are led by Andy Balbirnie and boast of players like Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher and George Dockrell. Balbirnie has quality in his squad and has several options to pick the best playing 11.

Ireland will be without two of their star performers Josh Little and Paul Stirling because of their participation in SA20 and ILT20 Leagues respectively. Little will play for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 while Stirling will feature for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction and picks

Captain – Craig Ervine

Vice-captain – Curtis Campher

Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker

Batters – Balbirnie, Tector, Ballance

All-rounders – Campher, Ryan Burl

Bowlers – Little, Jongwe, Evans  

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

ZIM: Innocent Kaia, Marumani, Ballance, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Clive Mandade, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Ngarava, Jongwe

IRE: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

